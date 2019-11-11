Empire (Fox at 9) Lucious deals with self-reflection.

FBI (CBS at 9) A board member of a medical tech company is killed.

This Is Us (NBC at 9) Rebecca visits Randall in Philadelphia.

Black-ish (ABC at 9:30) Dre plans father-daughter bonding with Diane.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS at 10) A hacking at a gas comany leads to explosions.

New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) Bloom takes a major step in her recovery.

Tosh.0 (Comedy Central at 10) Daniel helps someone seek revenge on their exes.

Returning

Chopped Junior (Food at 8) Season 9.

Premieres

Encore! (Disney+) The series brings together former castmates of a high school musical, tasking them with re-creating their original performance in a high school reunion like no other, hosted by Kristen Bell.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+) Members of the drama club and their faculty advisers work their way toward the opening night of their school’s first-ever production of “High School Musical: The Musical.”

The Mandalorian (Disney+) A lone gunfighter makes his way through the outer reaches of the galaxy in this Star Wars series.

Marvel’s Hero Project (Disney+) An unscripted series that shares the positive impact several young, real life heroes are making in their own communities across the country.

Pixar IRL (Disney+) Characters from beloved Pixar movies become live-action 3D performers unleashed on unsuspecting people in the real world.

The Imagineering Story (Disney+) Dig deep into the making of major Disney theme parks and their attractions.

SparkShorts (Disney+) A series of short animated films designed to give women and people of color more leadership opportunities in animation.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+) Each episode is centered on something people love — such as sneakers or ice cream — as Goldblum explores these deceptively familiar objects and unravels a world beyond what meets the eye.

Kings of Pain (History at 10) Follow wildlife biologist Adam Thorn and professional animal handler Rob Alleva as they get bit and stung by dangerous animals and insects.

Specials

Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago (Netflix) Comedian Jeff Garlin celebrates his 37th year of stand-up and shares what he’s learned about love, loss, success and food addiction.

Movies

Lady and the Tramp (Disney+) A live-action remake, with Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux cast in the main roles and a plot based on the classic 1955 animated film.

Noelle (Disney+) Noelle must find her brother and bring him back in time to save Christmas.

Very Ralph (HBO at 9) A documentary portrait of fashion icon Ralph Lauren.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Lizzy Caplan

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Noah Baumbach

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kristen Bell, Judd Apatow, Danny Brown

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Liev Schreiber, Daniel Kaluuya, Cold War Kids

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Patrick Stewart, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Carrie Underwood, Old Dominion

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Laurie Metcalf, Jenny Slate, Billy Lockett

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Taron Egerton, Steve Kornacki, Mark Fischbach, Chris Johnson

— Nina Zafar

