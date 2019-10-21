The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 9) Braunwyn’s daughter makes her debut at OC Fashion Week.

This Is Us (NBC at 9) Rebecca hosts a dinner party.

Black-ish (ABC at 9:30) Dre is invited to a private social club for the black upper class.

Mayans MC (FX at 10) A deal is on the table for the MC but the price is paid in blood.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS at 10) Navy Lt. Max Landry suspects his girlfriend is a spy.

New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) Sharpe has a case that hits close to home.

Tosh.0 (Comedy Central at 10) A look into all aspects of the Internet.

Premieres

Fixer to Fabulous (HGTV at 9) Home renovators Dave and Jenny Marrs bring worn-out houses back to life in their hometown of Bentonville, Ark.

The Misery Index (TBS at 10) Jameela Jamil joins with the cast of truTV’s “Impractical Jokers” for a comedic game show that rewards people for being stuck in misery-inducing scenarios.

Truth About Murder with Sunny Hostin (ID at 10) Host Sunny Hostin highlights the stories of victims and their loved ones instead of trying to get inside the minds of the killers.

Special

The Douglas Dynasty: Fame, Addiction and Finding Home (ABC at 10) Diane Sawyer interviews Cameron Douglas on his new memoir and profiles his life growing up in a Hollywood dynasty.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Paul Rudd.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jessica Biel, Billy Crudup, Jay Jurden.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) John Lithgow, Camila Mendes, Ree Drummond.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Benedict Cumberbatch, Kelly Ripa, David Byrne with the Brooklyn Youth Chorus.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Joel Edgerton, Harry Connick Jr., Noah Cyrus.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) James Spader, Tim Meadows, Alison Roman, Terence Higgins.

— Nina Zafar

