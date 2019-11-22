(All times Eastern.)

The Conners (ABC at 8) Becky starts working a new late-night shift at Casita Bonita.

The Flash (CW at 8) Iris uncovers a massive conspiracy.

NCIS (CBS at 8) The team investigates a petty officer’s murder.

The Resident (Fox at 8) Devon and Irving are inundated with patients in the ER.

The Voice (NBC at 8) In the live results show, nine artists will be revealed as safe.

Arrow (CW at 9) Oliver is faced with a life-or-death situation.

Chopped (Food at 9) The contestants are challenged with beef baskets.

Counting On (TLC at 9) Jinger and Jeremy hold a yard sale before their big move to Los Angeles.

Empire (Fox at 9) Lucious spends a day in the city with Yana.

AD

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 9) Braunwyn persuades Kelly to go on the Florida trip.

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant (MTV at 9) Ashley tries to have a carefree weekend in Las Vegas.

AD

Black-ish (ABC at 9:30) Rainbow encourages Diane to have a slumber party at their house.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS at 10) Pride and the team are eager to avenge LaSalle’s murder.

Specials

Mike Birbiglia: The New One (Netflix) The comedian hits Broadway with a one-man show that recounts his journey to parenthood.

Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry (NBC at 9) The show will feature Grand Ole Opry performances from Parton and other country music stars.

Late night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Katherine Langford, Gary Vaynerchuk.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Paul Rudd, Adrienne Warren.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Kathy Bates, Billy Eichner.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Oscar Isaac, Casey Wilson, Jon Pardi.

Nina Zafar

AD
AD