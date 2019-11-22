Arrow (CW at 9) Oliver is faced with a life-or-death situation.

Chopped (Food at 9) The contestants are challenged with beef baskets.

Counting On (TLC at 9) Jinger and Jeremy hold a yard sale before their big move to Los Angeles.

Empire (Fox at 9) Lucious spends a day in the city with Yana.

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 9) Braunwyn persuades Kelly to go on the Florida trip.

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant (MTV at 9) Ashley tries to have a carefree weekend in Las Vegas.

Black-ish (ABC at 9:30) Rainbow encourages Diane to have a slumber party at their house.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS at 10) Pride and the team are eager to avenge LaSalle’s murder.

Specials

Mike Birbiglia: The New One (Netflix) The comedian hits Broadway with a one-man show that recounts his journey to parenthood.

Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry (NBC at 9) The show will feature Grand Ole Opry performances from Parton and other country music stars.

Late night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Katherine Langford, Gary Vaynerchuk.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Paul Rudd, Adrienne Warren.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Kathy Bates, Billy Eichner.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Oscar Isaac, Casey Wilson, Jon Pardi.

— Nina Zafar

