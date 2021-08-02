Deadliest Catch (Discovery at 8) Josh and Casey use frontier medicine on a bleeding deck boss, and a block wound sidelines Wild Bill’s new rail man.
Chopped (Food at 9) With concession stand-themed baskets, contestants hope their concoctions hit it out of the ballpark.
The Oval (BET at 9) Victoria scolds Priscilla after catching her giving Jason a midnight snack; Victoria insinuates that Priscilla’s marriage may be in trouble; Hunter attempts to hold a secret meeting.
Catfish: The TV Show (MTV at 9) Brittany is trying to bounce back from a breakup so bad that she hopes she’s being catfished by her ex wanting to get back together with her.
True Life Crime (MTV at 10) After the beating of Muhlaysia Booker, a transgender woman, went viral, she went into hiding and was found murdered a month later.
The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo at 9) Luann and Ramona learn about Sonja’s escapade with a party guest; Leah re-connects with her siblings for the first time since their grandmother’s funeral; Eboni receives DNA results.
David Makes Man (OWN at 9) David’s development project hits a wall, and he’s rattled when he learns who is behind it.
Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform at 10) Raelle fights for her life; the Army and Spree converge on a secret Camarilla stronghold; Abigail and Adil’s mission for vengeance intensifies.
Miracle Workers (TBS at 10:30) The wagon train stops in Branchwater, a sinful town that tempts Ezekiel into a night of debauchery; Benny discovers his favorite saloon has become a tourist trap.
Premieres
Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified (Netflix) So, do extraterrestrials and UFOs actually exist, and is there merit to those claims of encounters?
Miniseries
Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union (HBO at 9) In the first of three parts, a reflection on the former president, pictured above on his first full day in office on Jan. 21, 2009, and his administration.
Movies
Pray Away (Netflix) The former leaders and a survivor of the “conversion therapy” movement discuss the harm it did to the LGBTQ community then and now.
Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord (Netflix) Max S. talks about how he built a drug empire from his childhood bedroom, a story that inspired the TV series “How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast).”
— Anying Guo