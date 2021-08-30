Bachelor in Paradise (ABC at 8) The men get nervous as the women prepare to hand out their roses; Becca Kufrin makes an appearance; guest host Lance Bass.
Catfish: The TV Show (MTV at 8) After smooth-talking Andrew sends Vonni hundreds of dollars to prove his love online, Nev and Kamie help Vonni discover if Andrew is a match.
Deadliest Catch (Discovery Channel at 8) Josh and Casey venture into uncharted waters, pursuing a tip from an unknown fisherman; Johnathan is fearful when Freddy lands in the icy Bering Sea; at the ice edge, Capt. Keith risks thousands of dollars worth of crab gear.
Lego Masters (Fox at 8) The teams must transform the worst Lego neighborhoods and into dream houses in a home renovation-inspired game.
Stargirl (The CW at 8) An unexpected visit from Crock and Paula catches Barbara and Pat off guard while Pat is deciding whether to reveal Eclipso’s past to Courtney; Courtney has a tense run-in with the Shade and receives valuable information.
The Oval (BET at 9) Ruth and Barry fight over custody of Callie; Ellie finds herself in trouble; Jason is on the hunt.
Supergirl (The CW at 9) Kelly meets an orphaned alien boy who has been causing trouble in foster care because he fears something is wrong with his brother; Nyxly shows up in one of Nia’s dreams, pleading for help.
Fantasy Island (Fox at 9) Craving closeness with her tightknit Cuban family, percussionist Alma revisits family history to understand why they don’t support her musical career.
The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo at 9) When Sonja’s ex gives her an unexpected call, Galentine’s game night gets dramatic; Leah laments her relationship with Rob; Bershan joins the women for one last night of fun.
Welcome to Plathville (TLC at 10) Ethan finally stops his mom from coming onto his property; Moriah and Olivia talk about boys; the Plath family has a surprise for Micah on his 20th birthday.
The Profit (CNBC at 10) Before a popular Salt Lake City sweet potato pie business can go nationwide, Marcus Lemonis will have to bring the aspirational owner’s goals back to Earth.
Good Bones (HGTV at 10) Mina and Karen take on their last house on Talbott Street on a tight budget, unsure whether buyers in the neighborhood will respond well to their French farmhouse theme.
Hard Knocks (HBO at 10) A behind-the-scenes look at the Dallas Cowboys football training camp.
Miracle Workers (TBS at 10:30) Benny rejoins the group; Prudence and Zeke’s relationship gets tense; the group must face the latest challenge on the trail: mountains.
Premieres
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) A murder in an elite Upper West Side apartment building brings a trio of crime-obsessed residents — Mabel (Selena Gomez), Oliver (Martin Short, center) and Charles (Steve Martin) — together to find the killer, who might just live among them.
Sparking Joy With Marie Kondo (Netflix) In a new reality series, Kondo helps people trying to balance work and home life.
Jason Biggs’ Cash at Your Door (E! at 11) Biggs shows up at doorsteps and challenges families with tests that force them to work together, to win $25,000.
Movies
Always and Forever (BET at 10) After tragedy brings a group of childhood friends back together, they are targeted by a deranged stalker who has dug up secrets of their pasts.
Returning
Celebrity Game Face (E! at 10) Season 2.
Late Night
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Lizzo, Billie Piper.
— Kelsey Ables