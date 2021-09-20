Deadliest Catch (Discovery at 8) Keith risks pushing through jagged ice to find the Wizard’s lost pots, and a crewman makes the ultimate sacrifice.
Bachelor in Paradise (ABC at 8) Kendall gives Joe a tearful confession, but he can’t tell her what she wants to hear. Guest host Lil Jon brings in two new guys, and some couples take things to the next level while others stall.
Queen Sugar (OWN at 8) Nova tells her truth, and Ralph Angel’s finances is still strained. More is found out about Billie’s history with Bordelons, and Charley and Davis struggle with the decision to make their relationship public.
DC’s Stargirl (CW at 8) The guilt over Brainwave’s death is overwhelming, forcing Yolanda to make a devastating decision.
Supergirl (CW at 9) After the Ormfell building implodes and injures community members, Kelly embraces her power and steps into her role as Guardian.
Good Bones (HGTV at 9) Mina and Karen take on a build for producer Adam and his family in Los Angeles and must make the transition from the Midwest as smooth as possible.
Welcome to Plathville (TLC at 10) Olivia’s therapy session forces her to think about some major changes with Ethan, and Moriah and Max debate over her revealing outfits. Barry takes Isaac and Micah golfing to get some quality father-son time, and Micah goes on a date with Helena.
The Profit (CNBC at 10) Marcus is excited about a Brooklyn crab restaurant started by two best friends, but finds the owners have insecurities and soft spots.
American Crime Story (FX at 10) The tensions between Monica and the president rise, and Paula is offered a settlement. Linda starts to feel like a target is on her back.
Premieres
Our Kind of People (Fox at 9) Angela Vaughn, played by Yaya DaCosta, pictured at left with Debbi Morgan, wants to reclaim her family name, but finds out a secret about her mother’s past that changes her whole world.
FBI: International (CBS at 10) FBI operatives headquartered in Prague must track and neutralize threats against American citizens.
Specials
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel (Netflix) Cory Carson’s little sister Chrissy’s curiosity leads to fun and adventures all over town.
Returning
Love on the Spectrum (Netflix) Season 2.
The Resident (Fox at 8) Season 5.
FBI (CBS at 8) Season 4.
FBI: Most Wanted (CBS at 9) Season 3.
New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) Season 4.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.).
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Nicole Kidman, Amanda Gorman, Nore Davis.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Bob Woodward, Robert Costa, Leon Bridges.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Billy Bob Thornton, Fred Savage, St. Vincent.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Suni Lee.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Bill Burr, Keith Morrison, Ande.
— Anying Guo