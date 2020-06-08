Vanderpump Rules (Bravo at 9) Andy Cohen gets Scheana to open up about her true problems with Dayna.
Chopped (Food at 9) Four chefs compete in a game day themed challenge to fuel hungry sports fans.
Supermarket Stakeout (Food at 10) Host Alex Guarnaschelli welcomes competing chefs to a parking lot party in Calabasas, Calif., where they stake out shoppers for a weekend brunch.
OutDaughtered (TLC at 9) The family heads to Wyoming for a ski trip.
World of Dance (NBC at 10) Contestants perform in a stripped-down warehouse to prove they have what it takes to move forward.
Dirty John (USA Network at 10) Betty takes a desperate step to save her marriage.
The Last O.G. (TBS at 10:30) Cousin Bobby is accused of being a snitch after being released from prison early.
Special
Prideland (PBS Voices YouTube) Host Dyllón Burnside sits down with a group of diverse LGBTQ+ members to learn how to embrace sex positivity and maneuver the modern dating scene, speaking candidly about asexuality and polyamorous relationships.
American Chopper (Discovery at 9) The father-son duo behind American Chopper return to the garage in hopes of building a custom bike together for the first time in over a decade.
Lifetime Presents Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes (Lifetime at 10) Celebrating the brave women working in the pandemic, including doctors, nurses, teachers and researchers who are putting themselves at risk to make a difference.
Returning
Good Bones (HGTV at 9) Season 5.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Christian Slater, Sia.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Chris Wallace.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Josh Gad.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Gordon Ramsay, Kehlani.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Brad Paisley.
— Nina Zafar