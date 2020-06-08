(All times Eastern.)

Teen Mom OG (MTV at 8) During the pandemic, Cory and Taylor self-shoot their journey to become parents during Taylor’s last few weeks of pregnancy.

Stargirl (CW at 8) Courtney sets out to recruit new members to the Justice Society of America.

America’s Got Talent (NBC at 8) The third round of auditions continues.

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo at 9) Andy Cohen gets Scheana to open up about her true problems with Dayna.

Chopped (Food at 9) Four chefs compete in a game day themed challenge to fuel hungry sports fans.

Supermarket Stakeout (Food at 10) Host Alex Guarnaschelli welcomes competing chefs to a parking lot party in Calabasas, Calif., where they stake out shoppers for a weekend brunch.

OutDaughtered (TLC at 9) The family heads to Wyoming for a ski trip.

World of Dance (NBC at 10) Contestants perform in a stripped-down warehouse to prove they have what it takes to move forward.

Dirty John (USA Network at 10) Betty takes a desperate step to save her marriage.

The Last O.G. (TBS at 10:30) Cousin Bobby is accused of being a snitch after being released from prison early.

Special

Prideland (PBS Voices YouTube) Host Dyllón Burnside sits down with a group of diverse LGBTQ+ members to learn how to embrace sex positivity and maneuver the modern dating scene, speaking candidly about asexuality and polyamorous relationships.

American Chopper (Discovery at 9) The father-son duo behind American Chopper return to the garage in hopes of building a custom bike together for the first time in over a decade.

Lifetime Presents Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes (Lifetime at 10) Celebrating the brave women working in the pandemic, including doctors, nurses, teachers and researchers who are putting themselves at risk to make a difference.

Returning

Good Bones (HGTV at 9) Season 5.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Christian Slater, Sia.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Chris Wallace.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Josh Gad.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Gordon Ramsay, Kehlani.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Brad Paisley.

— Nina Zafar