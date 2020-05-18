Little People, Big World (TLC at 9) Amy and Chris move one step closer to moving in together.
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW at 9) The Legends get stuck at Constantine’s house during a zombie apocalypse.
Dark Side of the Ring (Viceland at 10) Martha Hart recalls the death of her husband, Owen Hart, who in 1999 fatally fell 80 feet in a stunt that goes tragically wrong.
Accused: Guilty or Innocent (A&E at 10) A car crash leaves a father dead and his son horribly injured, while the driver of the other car is unharmed.
7 Little Johnstons (TLC at 10) Anna breaks down as she prepares to start college.
Specials
After the Dance with Stephen A. Smith (ABC at 8) The ESPN personality is joined by Magic Johnson and several other NBA legends to discuss their biggest takeaways from the sports documentary “The Last Dance.”
The Story of Soaps (ABC at 9) A special paying tribute to daytime dramas and the impact they have had on serialized storytelling.
Premieres
Sweet Magnolias (Netflix) Lifelong friends juggle relationships, family and careers in the small Southern town of Serenity.
Stargirl (CW at 9) Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Ben Stiller, Hannah Gadsby, Tim McGraw.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Gayle King, Amy Sedaris.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Janelle Monáe.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Ken Jeong, Ava Max.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Issa Rae, Tom Papa.
— Nina Zafar