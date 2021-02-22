Teen Mom OG (MTV at 8) Maci deals with a change in venue for Jagger’s birthday party, which puts Bentley in an awkward position.

Kenan (NBC at 8:30) Mika believes the morning show should cover more hard news stories.

This Is Us (NBC at 9) Car rides propel the Pearsons toward new stages of their lives.

The Oval (BET at 9) A new first family attends the inauguration and moves into the White House and their security is threatened.

Temptation Island (USA at 9) Four couples at a crossroads try the single life to decide if they should ultimately stay together.

Chopped (Food at 9) Chefs battle over bovine-centric ingredients.

The Curse of Oak Island (History at 9) The team discovers evidence of wooden casks on the mysterious stone roadway.

Black-ish (ABC at 9) Bow and Junior take Olivia and her mother to brunch to celebrate Junior’s birthday.

Mixed-ish (ABC at 9:30) Santi, Johan and Bow learn about divorce after watching a movie.

To Tell the Truth (ABC at 10) Celebrity panelists Alfonso Ribeiro, Tom Lennon and Vivica A. Fox.

Movies

Pelé (Netflix) Against the backdrop of a turbulent time in Brazil, this documentary captures Pelé’s amazing path from breakthrough talent to national hero and sport icon.

Premieres

Superman & Lois (CW at 8) In this reboot, Clark Kent and Lois Lane are working parents in this reboot.

Assembly Required (History at 10) Stars Tim Allen and Richard Karn reunite to host a makers competition.

Specials

Brian Regan: On the Rocks (Netflix) Brian Regan tackles the big issues weighing on him, including aging and time.

MTV Unplugged Presents: BTS (MTV at 9) Fans of the South Korean pop group get a new look at the group’s latest album, “Be.”

Returning

OutDaughtered (TLC at 8) Season 8.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Colin Quinn.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Tom Holland, Andra Day, Mary McCartney.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Billie Eilish, Anna Palmer, Jake Sherman.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Soleil Moon Frye, Lord Huron.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Drew Barrymore, Storm Reid.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Colin Jost, Harvey Guillen, Raghav Mehrotra.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Tracee Ellis Ross.