Schitt’s Creek (Pop at 9) Johnny and Moira spend a night in the presidential suite in the new motel. Alexis gets an unexpected visitor.
This Is Us (NBC at 9) The Big Three get their report cards.
Vanderpump Rules (Bravo at 9) Jax kicks Sandoval out of his wedding party and contemplates disinviting him from Kentucky.
Black-ish (ABC at 9:30) Ruby embellishes a story for Diane’s school project. Jack joins the robotics club, upsetting Dre.
Man v. Food (Cooking at 10) Casey visits Mystic, Conn., for a wild burger and participates in a creamery’s “Big Kahuna” ice cream eating challenge.
Ink Master (Paramount at 10) The artists compete for a $100,000 prize with full-color tattoos.
New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) Max proposes a massive change when tasked with turning the opioid epidemic around.
Special
Democratic Presidential Debate (CBS at 8) Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer have qualified to take the debate stage in South Carolina.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Sam Morril.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Rahm Emanuel.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Nick Jonas, Steve Coogan, a performance by the Broadway cast of “Girl From the North Country.”
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Chris Christie, Nathaniel Rateliff.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Elisabeth Moss, Dan Abrams, Dustin Lynch.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) BTS, Adam Pally, Mo Rocca.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Carson Daly, Juliette Lewis, Patrick Radden Keefe, Michel’Le Baptiste.
A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Karen Gillan.
—