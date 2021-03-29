Queen Sugar (OWN at 8) Violet becomes concerned about Hollywood, and Micah wants to be a voice for change.

Kenan (NBC at 8:30) Kenan encounters a squirrel that he thinks is Cori’s spirit, and Gary thinks they might’ve missed Kenan’s birthday.

Chopped (Food at 9) The chefs must use super spicy foods, including one of the hottest peppers in the world for the first round.

Black-ish (ABC at 9) Bow and Dre get competitive during family game night, and Junior and Olivia reach a milestone in their relationship.

The Real Housewives of Dallas (Bravo at 9) After an awkward meeting with her mother, Tiffany asks Momma Dee for advice, and Stephanie plans a trip to Oklahoma.

The Oval (BET at 9) The president and first lady partner up to deal with their son’s behavior.

The Curse of Oak Island (History at 9) The team finds evidence of a continuous burn event in the swamp, supporting the theory that a ship was burned there centuries ago.

Mixed-ish (ABC at 9:30) Grandma Shireen stays with the Johnsons after her surgery, which becomes a full-time job for the family.

Temptation Island (USA at 10) The couples have an opportunity to send a message.

Soul of a Nation (ABC at 10) Athletes discuss how sports have fit into the fight for racial justice, and an exploration of how sports and film can be used to make cultural and social statements about Black athletes.

New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) After Sharpe notices the hospital’s blood supply running low, Max comes up with a plan to get New Amsterdam out of trouble.

Mayans MC (FX at 10) The group attempts to find a solution to its heroin problem, and EZ investigates who betrayed the club.

Premieres

Pooch Perfect (ABC at 8) A dog-grooming competition series that originated in Australia, hosted by Rebel Wilson. (Pictured: A dog from the show.)

Miniseries

American Cartel (Discovery Plus) A three-part docuseries exploring the aftermath of the 2003 killing of police officer Matthew Pavelka.

Specials

Women Making History (Lifetime at 8) An exclusive interview with Vice President Harris about the women who have helped shape her life.

Our OWN Easter (OWN at 9) Gospel and R&B artists come together to celebrate Easter.

Movies

The Last Cruise (HBO at 9) Documenting the experiences of those onboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, where the coronavirus broke out at the start of the pandemic.

Returning

Glad You Asked (YouTube) Season 2.

Unsellable Houses (HGTV at 9) Season 2.

Supergirl (CW at 9) Season 6.

Late Night

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Bob Odenkirk, Nicole Byer, Tate McRae.