America’s Got Talent (NBC at 8) The 11 semifinalists perform for a chance to win $1 million.
DC’s Stargirl (CW at 8) Pat and Courtney fight over their search for Eclipso; bad weather hints that he may be near.
Lego Masters (Fox at 8) The teams must build a gravity-defying castle off a giant Lego cliff.
Good Bones (HGTV at 8) Mina and Karen convert an old garage into a tiny home for Mina’s brother.
The Oval (BET at 9) Bobby and Max plot to bring down the president; Barry finds out Sharon has suffered a tragic loss.
Supergirl (CW at 9) A building meant for low-income housing is suddenly at risk of being sold, so Supergirl intervenes.
Fantasy Island (Fox at 9) Nisha wants the island to help her decide something huge — whether to marry her parents’ proposed match or her longtime boyfriend.
Welcome to Plathville (TLC at 10) Olivia plans a fun day with Ethan, Moriah, Max and Micah, but an argument might ruin it all; Moriah has a tough choice; Lydia tries to enact some self-control when trying to communicate with her crush.
The Profit (CNBC at 10) A spirits company in a small town needs Marcus’s help to expand beyond just its local community.
Celebrity Game Face (E! at 10) Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins, Wanda Sykes and Alex Sykes and Simu Liu and Kelly Mi Li compete.
Miracle Workers (TBS at 10:30) Ezekiel, Benny and the farmers face starvation during a blizzard; Todd gets into politics.
Premieres
Octonauts: Above & Beyond (Netflix) The Octonauts continue their exploration — this time on land.
On the Verge (Netflix) Four women at various stages in their lives navigate love, work and midlife crises.
Specials
Michelle Carter: Love, Texts & Death (Investigation Discovery at 9) A look at the case of Michelle Carter, whose boyfriend, Conrad Roy, died by suicide with encouragement from Carter.
Movies
Being James Bond (Apple TV Plus) Actor Daniel Craig reflects on his time playing 007.
Twice Bitten (BET at 10) A con man targets the widowed Monique but the scheme quickly evolves into betrayal and murder.
Returning
Kid Cosmic (Netflix) Season 2.
Queen Sugar (OWN at 8) In Season 6, Ralph and Darla prep for the arrival of their new baby; Nova speaks out against political corruption; Charley contemplates an important decision. Pictured above: Rutina Wesley, Kofi Siriboe and Dawn-Lyen Gardner.
History’s Greatest Mysteries (History at 8) Season 2.
Teen Mom OG (MTV at 8) Season 10.
Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant (MTV at 9) Season 3.
Cities of the Underworld (History at 10) Season 4.
Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX at 10) Season 3.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Trevor Noah, Beanie Feldstein, Gorillaz featuring AJ Tracey.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, the War on Drugs.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Tiffany Haddish, David Chase, Imagine Dragons.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Patrick Stewart, Vance Joy.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Regina Hall.
— Anying Guo