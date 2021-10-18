Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out (VH1 at 8) Nick Cannon and Too $hort battle it out in games, and Too $hort performs “Ain’t Gone Do It.”
Supergirl (CW at 9) Kara gets her dream story for Catco, but when the city is attacked at the same time as her interview, she must wrestle with her double life as Kara and Supergirl.
Our Kind of People (Fox at 9) Angela asks Tyrique for a favor; Angela wants Nikki to be accepted into the Oak Bluffs Cotillion; Raymond confides in Olivia; Leah is stunned by Lauren’s behavior; Teddy’s condition gets worse.
My Big Fat Fabulous Life (TLC at 9) A Frenchman stands Whitney up, forcing her to defend the online relationship to her family and friends, but she wonders whether her love life has taken a severe blow.
La Brea (NBC at 9) A crashing plane sight injects hope throughout the clearing; Gavin and Izzy find help from an unlikely person.
Beat Bobby Flay (Food at 9) Chefs Mark Henry and Larry Delgado want to leave a grill mark on Bobby’s record; chef Josh Capon and TV host Laura Vitale try to smoke Bobby out of his own kitchen.
Vanderpump Rules (Bravo at 9) Sandoval puts in extra effort to help Schwartz with his fertility specimen; Lala is concerned over Brock’s past and tells Scheana; James and Raquel hold a family engagement dinner.
Welcome to Plathville (TLC at 10) Moriah, Micah and Olivia perform, despite the family drama; Max surprises Moriah with a gift; Olivia gives Ethan an invitation; Lydia wants her own relationship to progress further.
New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) Dr. Fuentes continues to remake the hospital in her vision; Max helps out a patient in need; Dr. Sharpe and Iggy disagree over a serious issue; Reynolds realizes how important personal obligations are.
Celebrity Game Face (E! at 10) Desus Nice and the Kid Mero, Terrance J and Leonard Ouzts and King Bach and Casper Smart compete in a night of games.
American Crime Story (FX at 10) The world learns about the affair between Monica Lewinsky and the president.
Premieres
Queens (ABC at 10) Four 40-something women reunite for a potential shot at fame again as they reenter the music scene they changed. Pictured above from left to right: Brandy, Eve and Naturi Naughton.
Specials
Theo Von: Regular People (Netflix) The comedian and podcaster talks big stories about small-town living.
Movies
In for a Murder (Netflix) A mother and lover of crime stories discovers a small town’s darkest secrets while investigating a murder.
Returning
The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula (Shudder) Season 4.
The Bachelorette (ABC at 8) Season 18.
Games People Play (BET at 10) Season 2.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Alex Wagner.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Nick Offerman, Charlamagne Tha God.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Hailee Steinfeld, Lee Pace, Coldplay.
