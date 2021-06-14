The Haves and the Have Nots (OWN at 8) Benny pursues a new interest.
Deadliest Catch (Discovery at 8) The fleet deals with the loss of deck boss Nick McGlashan, and Sig gets shocking news that forces him to change his plans.
Catfish: The TV Show (MTV at 9) Jeremiah needs divine intervention to find his spiritual love named Linda.
Superman & Lois (CW at 9) Lana contacts Lois and Clark when Kyle starts acting weirdly, and Sarah accuses her mom of covering for her dad.
Botched (E! at 9) The doctors perform surgeries, one on a woman with large butt implants and another on a patient with broken nose who has been turned down by more than 20 doctors.
The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo at 9) Leah gets news concerning her grandma, and Eboni hosts an election party.
Mental Samurai (Fox at 9) Contestants include a model, a former military man, a woman who lost her childhood home in Hurricane Dorian and a recent karate black belt.
America’s Got Talent (NBC at 10) The auditions continue with new variety acts and contestants.
Mr. Inbetween (FX at 10) All might be fair in love and war, but business is different.
Cruel Summer (Freeform at 10) In the Season 1 finale, Kate and Jeanette’s worlds collide as the court date nears.
Premieres
Intruder (BritBox) An affluent couple’s life is disrupted when two teenagers break into their home.
Specials
Headspace: Unwind Your Mind (Netflix) In this interactive special, have a personalized experience in relaxation, sleep or meditation.
Honoring Our Kings: OWN Celebrates Black Fatherhood (OWN at 9) The Father’s Day special pays tribute to Black fathers.
Movies
Revolution Rent (HBO at 9) Following Andy Señor Jr., pictured far right with the cast, to Cuba as he directs a stage production of the musical “Rent.”
Returning
Workin’ Moms (Netflix) Season 5.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Martin Short.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Salma Hayek, Anthony S. Fauci, Jessie Ware.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Sanjay Gupta, Rita Moreno.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Owen Wilson, Betty Gilpin, Spice featuring Sean Paul and Shaggy.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Migos.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Wendy Williams, Paul Rabil, Stevie Nistor.
— Anying Guo