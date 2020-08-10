America’s Got Talent (NBC at 8) Eleven performers compete for America’s vote and a $1 million prize as judging is turned over to the viewing audience.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (Bravo at 9) James and David work with a longtime client, Zach Vella, to list a unique architectural home.

World of Dance (NBC at 10) The final six of the top 12 acts take the World of Dance stage for the first time.

Backyard Envy (Bravo at 10) Garrett struggles with his work/life balance.

Specials

Extinct or Alive: Land of the Lost Sharks (Discovery at 8) Forrest Galante heads to the Maldives. to find a supposedly extinct shark. Unidentified sharks in the area have led some to believe it’s alive.

Will Smith: Off the Deep End (Discovery at 9) The actor confronts his fear of the open seas and the open jaws of nature’s fiercest predators.

Great White Serial Killer Extinction (Discovery at 10) A look into the dwindling California sea otter population caused by sharks.

Frontline: Love, Life & the Virus (PBS at 10) Chronicling a 30-year-old mother named Zully’s fight to survive covid-19 and see her newborn baby after giving birth on a ventilator and spending nearly three weeks in a coma.

Frontline: Undocumented in the Pandemic (PBS at 10:30) The story of an immigrant family’s struggle, with their dad detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in a facility where the virus is spreading.

Premieres

America’s Book of Secrets: Special Edition (History at 9) Stories and places that have been shrouded in secrecy and hidden from public view will be revealed.

Doubling Down With the Derricos (TLC at 10) The Derricos are a family of 13 who are expecting triplets.

Returning

Hard Knocks: Los Angeles (HBO at 10) The Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Orlando Bloom, Cecily Strong, Trey Anastasio.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Laura Linney.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Ben Stiller, Holly Humberstone, guest host Sarah Cooper.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Jamie Lee Curtis, JJ Redick, Alexander 23.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Jim Parsons, Sarah Snook, Yiyun Li.