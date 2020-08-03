Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (Bravo at 9) James and David encounter difficulties with their Santa Monica house, as the sellers have their own ideas about price and who the buyers should be.

Good Bones (HGTV at 9) Mina and Karen take on a huge, partially constructed house and bicker over plans for the kitchen cabinets.

AD

World of Dance (NBC at 10) Six of the top 12 acts take to the “World of Dance” stage for the first time. The two highest-scoring acts move on to the world final.

AD

The Murder Tapes (ID at 10) Investigators in Kalamazoo, Mich., are faced with silence when pursuing the missing persons case of 69-year-old William Gray.

Special

American Chopper (Discovery at 9) Paul Teutul Sr. and his son find out that the original Orange County Choppers building is going to be torn down, and they revisit the shop to pick up a few items that were left behind and reminisce on the past.

Movies

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave (Netflix) Team Flounder takes to the beach to host and unexpectedly compete in the International Beachmaster Competition.

AD

The Swamp (HBO at 9) Through candid interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, this film highlights how the prevalence of lobbyists and special interest groups in Washington can influence policy based on financial contributions. See Hank Stuever’s review, C1.

AD

Premieres

What’s It Worth? (A&E at 9) Comedian and collector Jeff Foxworthy scours the country in search of hidden treasures held by everyday people who are hoping to strike it big.

Extreme Unboxing (A&E at 10) Follow people from across the country as they buy liquidated merchandise for pennies on the dollar and unbox it with hopes for big profits.

Returning

Backyard Envy (Bravo at 10) Season 2.

Chopped Sweets (Food at 10) Season 2.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jesse Eisenberg, Blake Griffin, Gracie Abrams.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Matthew Macfadyen, Foster the People, Thaddeus Dixon.