Little People, Big World (TLC at 9) Matt clears out the farmhouse in preparation for a new renter.

Tosh.0 (Comedy Central at 10) Daniel meets an easily impressed urban explorer.

Sweet Home Sextuplets (TLC at 10) After years of renovations, the Waldrops finally move into their new home.

Kal Penn Approves This Message (Freeform at 10) Penn draws on lessons from each previous episode in a final push to make sure voting is as easy as possible, and he encourages viewers to get out and vote.

Premieres

The Dakota Entrapment Tapes (Sundance Now) The investigation into the disappearance and death of a student in North Dakota reveals an abuse of power by law enforcement on a huge scale.

Movies

Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score (Netflix) An Argentine journalist strives to prove that his countryman, tennis star Guillermo Vilas, was wrongly denied the No. 1 world ranking in the 1970s.

The Soul of America (HBO at 9) Based on Jon Meacham’s 2018 bestseller of the same name, this film follows the journalist and historian as he offers timely insights into the country’s current political and historical moment by examining its past.

Special

Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine (Netflix) Comedian and President Trump lip-syncing sensation Sarah Cooper tackles politics, race and other light topics in a sketch special packed with celebrity guests.

2020 BET Hip Hop Awards (BET at 9) Celebrating the year’s biggest moments in hip-hop music.

The Campaigns That Made History (History at 9) A look at the unexpected twists and turns of presidential politics over the last half-century.

Returning

This Is Us (NBC at 9) Season 5.

Fixer to Fabulous (HGTV at 9) Season 2.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Shawn Mendes, Tig Notaro.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Sanjay Gupta, Sarah Cooper.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Anne Hathaway, David Muir, H.E.R.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Billy Porter, David Byrne, Kane Brown.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Natalie Portman, Cindy McCain.