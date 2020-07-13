Chopped (Food at 9) Four chefs must use wild game in every round and use a different bourbon to accent their dishes.

Sweet Home Sextuplets (TLC at 10) The Waldrops feel cramped in their mobile home as construction starts on their house.

Dirty John (USA at 10) Empathy from strangers allows Betty to avoid facing what she’s done but only for so long.

Supermarket Stakeout: What Would Alex Make? (Food at 10) Alex Guarnaschelli cooks for a backyard cookout using the most-challenging carts from the episode.

What Would You Do? (ABC at 10) Featuring Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon in an episode about discrimination in sports based on sexual orientation.

Hot Ones: The Game Show (TruTV at 10) Two teams of best friends enter the Pepperdome attempting to win $25,000.

Movies

The Business of Drugs (Netflix) A former CIA analyst investigates the economics of six illicit substances to understand the origins and impact of the drug business.

Specials

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser (Netflix) The comedian shares her thoughts on “The Biggest Loser,” sex tape regrets and boxed wine hangovers.

Once Upon a Time in Iraq (PBS at 9) The story of the Iraq War, the withdrawal and what followed through the personal accounts of Iraqis who lived through it.

The Last Defense: Julius Jones — A Special Edition of 20/20 (ABC at 8) A former high school athletic star is seeking clemency while on death row for a murder he says he did not commit.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) John Lithgow.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Colin Jost, Davido.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Tom Hanks, Noah Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Eric Andre, Rema, guest host Whitney Cummings.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Demi Moore, Paul Scheer, Kaleo.