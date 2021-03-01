The Resident (Fox at 8) Conrad must help his former Army commander who is stranded and wounded in the forest.

Teen Mom OG (MTV at 8) Amber deals with online trolls who criticize her weight.

NCIS (CBS at 8) A hacker emails compromising information to the Taliban.

Queen Sugar (OWN at 8) The Bordelon siblings must put their complicated lives aside so that they can come together to run the clan’s struggling sugar cane farm.

Basketball Wives (VH1 at 8) OG opens up about her childhood trauma.

Kenan (NBC at 8:30) Kenan struggles with his increased work schedule when “Wake Up With Kenan!” adds a fourth hour.

Superman & Lois (CW at 9) While adjusting to their new lives in Smallville, Lois and Clark make an important decision concerning one of their sons.

The Voice (NBC at 9) Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton all vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon on the second night of blind auditions.

FBI (CBS at 9) The team hunts a killer who is fatally shooting seemingly unrelated targets.

The Real Housewives of Dallas (Bravo at 9) Brandi finds herself walking on eggshells around Tiffany and confronts her.

Prodigal Son (Fox at 9) Malcolm focuses on a case in which a famous plastic surgeon is killed.

black-ish (ABC at 9) After trying to prove to Diane that hip-hop isn’t dead, Dre realizes he may be out of touch with current trends.

mixed-ish (ABC at 9:30) Paul worries his new job is taking time away from spending time with the kids.

Temptation Island (USA at 10) After the first bonfire, the couples start realizing the island holds more than they bargained for.

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS at 10) After a suspect escapes trial and goes on a killing rampage, the team partners with his bail bondsperson ito track him down.

Premieres

Soul of a Nation (ABC at 10) This six-part documentary series will dive into this moment of racial reckoning in present-day America tackling issues ranging from policing to reparations and featuring interviews with people like John Legend (pictured).

Specials

OWN Spotlight: (In) Visible Portraits (OWN at 9) Director Oge Egbuonu celebrates the heritage and history of Black women in America.

Returning

The Flash (CW at 8) Season 7.

New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) Season 3.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Randall Park.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Nick Jonas, Rita Ora.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Neil deGrasse Tyson, Jon Batiste.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Charles Barkley, Mads Mikkelsen, Davido.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Tom Brady, Stacey Abrams, JP Saxe & Maren Morris.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Regina King, Kathryn Hahn, Chang-rae Lee.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Fortune Feimster.