Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (Bravo at 9) Flagg tries to find actress Becca Tobin her dream home in the Hollywood Hills.

Counting On (TLC at 9) The Duggar family splits into four teams and Michelle sends them on a race around town to prove who is most competitive.

Good Bones (HGTV at 9) When a serious problem arises with the cottage, the whole plan for the property changes and making a profit becomes an hurdle.

World of Dance (NBC at 10) The judges pick which acts will go head-to-head in dance battles for a spot in the semifinals. Twitch guest-judges and picks the acts that will battle in redemption.

Premiere

Maxxx (Hulu) Maxxx is a former boyband star who tries to stage a comeback as an adult and regain the love of his supermodel girlfriend.

Specials

American Catastrophe: How Did We Get Here? (ABC at 9) This ­

“20/20” special will look at how the United States missed opportunities and warning signs leading to the coronavirus pandemic; it includes interviews with U.S. officials to figure out how the nation will proceed.

Shark vs. Whale (Nat Geo at 10) When marine biologist Ryan Johnson films a humpback whale being attacked and drowned by a great white shark, it causes a perspective shift on great whites and prompts an investigation into how and why they become whale killers.

United States of Conspiracy (PBS at 10) Frontline’s political team investigates the alliance among conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, Trump associate Roger Stone and the president, and their role in the deepening battle over truth and lies.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Michael Che, Megan Rapinoe, Angel Olsen.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Cameron Diaz, Jason Aldean.