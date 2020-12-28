Chopped (Food at 9) The chefs are thrown off by the combination of beer-battered seafood and a bizarre bouquet of pickles in the first basket.
The Curse of Oak Island (History at 9) Discovery of a possible slipway in the swamp reinforces the team’s eagerness to excavate further.
Welcome to Plathville (TLC at 10) Kim, Barry, Micah, Moriah and the younger children unite for a tender remembrance of their late son and brother, Joshua.
Celebrity Game Face (E! at 10) Sherri Shepherd and Lauren Marshall, Karen Gillan and Addie Weyrich, and JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Nick Swisher compete from their homes.
Premieres
Streets of Dreams With Marcus Lemonis (CNBC at 10) Marcus Lemonis travels across the country, offering a look at the most iconic streets that fuel America’s most vital business cultures, from diamond dealing on Manhattan’s 47th Street to country music on Nashville’s Music Row.
Lone Star Law: Patrol and Protect (Discovery at 10) A look at the Texas game wardens who protect the state’s wildlife and more than 29 million residents.
Special
The Year: 2020 (ABC at 9) Robin Roberts anchors a look back at the events that defined the last 12 months, including the pandemic, the presidential election and pop culture trends.
Returning
7 Little Johnstons (TLC at 8) Season 8.
— Nina Zafar