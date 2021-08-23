Lego Masters (Fox at 8) The final five duos are split into individual challenges, with five contestants required to build land creatures while their partners make sea-inspired creations.
Deadliest Catch (Discovery at 8) A storm blasts the fleet; Johnathan steers the Time Bandit; Captain Keith tries out a dangerous maneuver to save the Wizard’s pots.
Catfish: The TV Show (MTV at 8) Instagram influencer Diamond has been in a year-long romance with YouTube star Steve, but she needs the help of Nev and Kamie to uncover why Steve won’t meet up.
Bachelor in Paradise (ABC at 8) Lance Bass arrives to host, as well as more men, who throw everything into disarray.
America’s Got Talent (NBC at 8) The 12 performers are live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
True Life Crime (MTV at 9) Transgender teenager Mercedes Williamson was killed in a small Southern town and the FBI must investigate the who, what, when and why to get justice.
Fantasy Island (Fox at 9) The flamboyant Eileen longs to spend time with her estranged daughter and her family, but they don’t want to see her; physics professor Charles is disillusioned and wants to know if there’s more out there.
The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo at 9) Leah and her mother fight during a family dinner; Luann gets involved in a sobering, new business opportunity; Sonja has a brush with covid-19.
Chopped (Food at 9) Four competitors are psyched for a steak-centric meal, but an odd watermelon out adds to the challenge in the first round.
Good Bones (HGTV at 9) Mina and Karen buy a house without having seen it and realize they have to tear the whole building down.
The Profit (CNBC at 10) A brother and sister are desperately trying to keep their furniture business open and continue their father’s legacy.
Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform at 10) In the Season 2 finale, the Camarilla bring the fight to Fort Salem, and Raelle, Abigail, Tally and their allies must make world-changing choices.
Miracle Workers (TBS at 10:30) Benny attempts to become a hero to a Native American tribe.
Premieres
Cold Blooded Alaska (Discovery Plus) A look at the state’s worst criminals.
Oggy Oggy (Netflix) Oggy the kitten and his feline friends exist in a colorful, sparkling kitty world and are always down for adventure and fun.
Returning
Supergirl (CW at 9) Season 6 returns from a summer hiatus for its final 13 episodes. Pictured above: Melissa Benoist as Supergirl and Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Andy Samberg, Andrea Bocelli.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Lizzo, Kane Brown, the Jonas Brothers, guest host Niall Horan.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Lorde.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, J.B. Smoove, Taylor Tomlinson, Jerome Flood II.
— Anying Guo