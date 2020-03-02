Empire (Fox at 9) Andre makes an important decision about his health and career.
Siesta Key (MTV at 9) Jake and Kelsey face a tough hurdle.
Returning
Reasonable Doubt (ID at 10) Season 3.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Joel McHale.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) David Plouffe.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kevin Bacon, Tan France, Taylor Tomlinson.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Ben Affleck, Justina Machado, Victoria Monet.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Martin Freeman, Pete Holmes, Bad Bunny.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) John Oliver, Elizabeth Debicki, Jenny Offill, Glen Sobel.
A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Erin Moriarty.
