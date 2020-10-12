Chopped (Food at 9) The competing chefs get a ton of sugar in the first basket in the form of a breakfast classic with a twist.

Transplant (NBC at 10) An incident at work causes Bash to second-guess himself.

Sweet Home Sextuplets (TLC at 10) Wales and Bridge have their first karate test, but Bridge makes a shocking decision.

Tosh.0 (Comedy Central at 10) Daniel Tosh lampoons viral videos, blogs, websites and technologies.

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC at 10) Actress Jenna Fischer competes with actor Scott Foley. Cast members of “Mixed-ish” face off with Disney Channel moms.

Kal Penn Approves This Message (Freeform at 10:30) Kal looks at the current U.S. health-care system, the policies that brought it into place, and the ways in which it can be improved.

Premieres

The Cabin With Bert Kreischer (Netflix) The comic heads to a cabin for some self-care and invites his funny friends to join his quest to cleanse his mind, body and soul.

Struggle Gourmet (Fuse at 11:30) Stars cook up basic dishes using the most exotic and luxurious ingredients and find out which version is better.

Movies

Evil Eye (Amazon Prime) A superstitious mother is convinced that her daughter’s new boyfriend is the reincarnation of the man that tried to kill her 30 years ago.

Returning

The Bachelorette (ABC at 8) Clare Crawley (pictured) will embark on her journey to find her soul mate as ABC’s hit show returns for its 16th season.

Tell Me a Story (CW at 9) Season 2.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Patrick Dempsey, Clare Crawley, OneRepublic.