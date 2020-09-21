Deadliest Catch (Discovery at 8) The Cornelia crew fights to save its gear from sea ice.

America’s Got Talent (NBC at 8) The top 10 acts perform one last time from Universal Studios for their chance to win $1 million and be named the most talented act in America.

Teen Mom 2 (MTV at 8) Kailyn hears from her estranged mom and Briana gets the results of her STI test.

Windy City Rehab (HGTV at 9) Alison seizes the opportunity to build in a new area of Chicago.

Love Island (CBS at 9) Islanders embark on a summer of love. Every few days, they must couple up or risk going home.

Chopped (Food Network at 9) The competing chefs are challenged to make a soup-and-sandwich duo for every round.

16 & Recovering (MTV at 9) Emily is determined to graduate but discovers an unexpected roadblock.

Transplant (NBC at 10) A patient puts Mags’ moral convictions to the test and June tries to improve her social skills.

Tosh.0 (Comedy Central at 10) Daniel Tosh lampoons viral videos, blogs, websites and technologies.

Doubling Down With The Derricos (TLC at 10) The Derricos endure the coronavirus pandemic with two high-risk family members in their house.

Backyard Envy (Bravo at 10) The landscapers take on one of the most logistically challenging jobs of their careers at a remote location on Fire Island.

Premieres

The Playbook (Netflix) Coaches with championship résumés share their personal rules for success in sports and life in this documentary series.

Kal Penn Approves This Message (Freeform at 10:30) Kal Penn breaks down key issues young voters are passionate about and arms them with the tools they need to make an impact and vote.

Special

Time100 (ABC at 10) Viewers get an entertaining inside look at the leaders, creators and everyday heroes on the 2020 list, featuring clips and exclusive interviews with each honoree.

Movies

The Choice 2020: Trump vs. Biden (PBS at 9) This “Frontline” documentary explores the character of the two candidates by examining the formative episodes in their lives through interviews with those who know them best.

Returning

Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father (Netflix) Season 4.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Evan Rachel Wood.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Keira Knightley, Chelsea Clinton, Tame Impala.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Desus & Mero.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Tenacious D.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Alicia Keys, Ken Jeong.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Keith Urban, Rachel Dratch.