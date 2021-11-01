Queen Sugar (OWN at 8) Davis asks Charley an important question; Micah and Isaiah have a tense conversation; Dominic and Nova get closer; Ralph Angel and Darla prep for the future.
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out (MTV at 8) Nick Cannon and Hotboii battle it out in games.
FBI (CBS at 8) A suburban woman is kidnapped from her home, causing the team to look at both sides of her marriage; OA feels pressure from Mona to change his career path.
Teen Mom OG (MTV at 8) Catelynn and Tyler explain Carly’s adoption to Nova; Cheyenne realizes she has to be induced for the safety of her baby; Maci enacts lifestyle changes to cope with her polycystic ovary syndrome; Gary invites Amber over.
Supergirl (CW at 9) Supergirl puts more emphasis on patrol to keep everyone safe from Lex and Nyxly; Alex is between duty and letting herself enjoy time with her new family; Brainy gets sad news.
My Big Fat Fabulous Life (TLC at 9) Whitney has a one-way ticket to Paris to meet her French man; Whitney prioritizes love over business.
La Brea (NBC at 9) The survivors plan one final escape, knowing time is running out; the plan is thrown into disarray after they receive a warning from Gavin; Eve must make an impossible choice.
FBI: International (CBS at 9) The team looks into an American journalist’s death; Kellett confronts Forrester being overprotective of her during a mission.
Vanderpump Rules (Bravo at 9) Lala gets pushback during a girls’ night; Brock has to answer to Lisa Vanderpump about his past; Raquel takes James to a boxing class to work on his anger; Randall hosts poker night for the boys.
Beat Bobby Flay (Food at 9) Florida chefs Noel Cruz and Andrew Zarzosa face off for a shot at Bobby; Food Network regulars Katie Lee and Eddie Jackson try to trick Bobby with a dish he knows nothing about.
Queens (ABC at 10) After the women get a bad review, they realizes their old image and music may not serve them any longer; Naomi tries to maintain creative control, though Brianna wants a more collaborative group effort; Eric takes Valeria out to dinner.
New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) Max and Bloom are shocked after an ambulance crash reveals a dangerous plan; Fuentes puts pressure on Iggy to take on patients; Sharpe sees how her cost-cutting methods have negatively affected her department; Reynolds, Baptiste and Malvo attempt to reach an accord.
FBI: Most Wanted (CBS at 10) The team realizes a deadly fire at an arcade was just one part of a more intricate, dangerous plan; Hana rejoins the team while adjusting to the rest of her life.
Chucky (Syfy; USA at 10) Jake and Devon team up with an unlikely ally to outwit Chucky.
Celebrity Game Face (E! at 10) Chrissy Metz and Bradley Collins, Susan Kelechi Watson and Napiera Groves, and Chris and Rachel Sullivan compete remotely.
American Crime Story (FX at 10) Monica Lewinsky and Linda Tripp tell their stories to 23 strangers.
Welcome to Plathville (TLC at 10) Lydia graduates from high school and receives a special visit; Micah, Moriah, Ethan, Olivia and Max want to move on from Cairo, but Olivia has one last thing to do before leaving.
The Last O.G. (TBS at 10:30) Tray gets a job at Wavy’s new restaurant, where he meets an old foe.
Premieres
Undercover Underage (Discovery Plus) Roo Powell finds the world’s worst and most dangerous child predators through her nonprofit organization, SOSA (Safe from Online Sex Abuse).
The Cleaner (BritBox) Wicky, played by Greg Davies, pictured above, is a cleaning technician who removes signs of death from the scenes of crimes, running into victims’ families, overlooked clues and the killer themselves while on the job.
Specials
Life Therapy (TV One at 10) AJ Johnson helps clients change their lives and live better by uncovering and examining hard truths.
Movies
Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis (Netflix) World War II veterans reveal a secret U.S. military camp where Jewish soldiers interrogated Nazi POWs.
Son of Monarchs (HBO Max) A biologist returns to his hometown after his grandmother dies, forcing him to confront his past.
Returning
Ridley Jones (Netflix) Season 2.
The Curse of Oak Island (History at 9) Season 9.
Storage Wars (A&E at 9) Season 13 continues.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Vanessa Nakate.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kumail Nanjiani, Fred Armisen, Lucy Dacus.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Michael C. Hall, Michael Eric Dyson.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Tom Hanks, Matthew Stafford.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Anna Kendrick, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Atsuko Okatsuka.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Willie Geist, Steve Schirripa, Michael Imperioli, Roy Mayorga.
— Anying Guo