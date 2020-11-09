Chopped (Food at 9) Four competitors aim for bacon perfection as they attempt to advance to the grand finale of the Comfort Food Feud.

16 and Pregnant (MTV at 9) Kash has to see if Nate can handle all of these adult responsibilities.

AD

This Is Us (NBC at 9) Kevin and Madison navigate their engagement as Kate and Toby take a big step in their adoption journey.

Don’t Be Tardy (Bravo at 10) With their trip halfway behind them, the Biermanns are ready to take on legendary Route 66.

AD

Transplant (NBC at 10) Dr. Bishop puts Mags to the test by personally evaluating her performance in the emergency department.

Tosh.0 (Comedy Central at 10) Daniel analyzes the 2020 presidential election with the best political minds who have appeared on Tosh.0.

Teen Mom 2 (MTV at 10) The coronavirus threatens Leah’s travel plans and brings up serious concerns for Ali’s health.

Miniseries

A Teacher (Hulu) This drama series centers on the complexities and consequences of an illicit sexual affair between a young teacher and her student.

The Cost of Winning (HBO at 9) This two-part documentary examines a Baltimore high school football team that won so many games they were booted from their league — an ejection that also led some to accuse the league of racial bias.

AD

Premiere

Dash & Lily (Netflix) A whirlwind Christmas romance builds as cynical Dash and optimistic Lily trade dares, dreams and desires in the notebook they pass back and forth at locations around New York City.

AD

Special

Country Strong 2020: Countdown to the CMA Awards (ABC at 10) This pre-CMA special is a look at how current events have impacted the country music community and how the industry is moving forward.

Returning

My Big Fat Fabulous Life (TLC at 9) Season 8.

Welcome to Plathville (TLC at 10) Season 2.

The Curse of Oak Island (History at 9) Season 8.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Zach Braff.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Vince Vaughn, Lorraine Bracco, Gus Dapperton.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Hugh Grant, Sturgill Simpson.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Gillian Anderson, Emmanuel Acho, Ty Dolla $ign.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Thomas Middleditch, Black Pumas.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Demi Lovato, Edgar Ramirez, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Carter McLean.