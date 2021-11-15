The Bachelorette (ABC at 8) The remaining guys and Michelle go to Minneapolis; the men showcase their bravery and strength while taking on a real viking.
FBI (CBS at 8) A girl is kidnapped from her day-care center and the team must help her parents figure out a debt owed to a dangerous gang; Maggie struggles with work after her sister returns from rehab.
The Curse of Oak Island (History at 9) The team feels incredible when more evidence shows the stone roadway is headed toward the Money Pit; the fellowship potentially faces a government shutdown after discoveries are found in the swamp.
Our Kind of People (Fox at 9) The family supports Teddy after his most recent health crisis; Angela and Leah bond over a common enemy; Tyrique asks Aunt Piggy for answers about his dad.
La Brea (NBC at 9) Eve, Levi and Ty come back to the fort as the cold weather creeps up, despite almost dying there, hoping to learn more survival skills; Gavin tries to spare Izzy pain, which harms their relationship more.
FBI: International (CBS at 9) An American founder of an illegal, adult site is killed, so the team must find his co-founder, who is bound for the Czech Republic; Kellett has a hard time maintaining her relationship with her mother.
Vanderpump Rules (Bravo at 9) Katie makes an impression at Schwartz and Sandoval’s pitch meeting; Ariana shows Raquel how to set boundaries with James; Lala and Scheana make up after their fight.
Beat Bobby Flay (Food at 9) Food Network’s Anne Burrell and Damaris Phillips team up to defeat Bobby Flay.
Queens (ABC at 10) Brianna deals with Jeff’s infidelity; the group hopes a performance at the American Music Awards solidifies their comeback; Lauren feels unaligned with her alter ego.
New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) Max tries to help several undocumented immigrants after a fire destroys a church where they were staying; Sharpe and Malvo help a patient with a life-threatening condition; Reynolds is unsure about his new position.
Great Escapes with Morgan Freeman (History at 10) How Richard Matt and David Sweat pulled off one of the most involved prison escapes from the Dannemora, N.Y., prison.
FBI: Most Wanted (CBS at 10) The team investigates the murder of a professional basketball player’s influencer wife; Kristin and her ex get closer; special agent Isobel Castille checks in with the team about a notable case.
Chucky (Syfy; USA at 10) Jake and his friends set a trap for Chucky, though it may have terrible consequences.
The Last O.G. (TBS at 10:30) Tray starts teaching at the community center and training Javi in boxing until his mother turns up, furious that he’s been skipping school.
Premieres
StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing (Netflix) Learn to sing the alphabet in this animated kids show.
The Big Holiday Food Fight (OWN at 9) Three home cooks compete for a chance to win $5,000 in this holiday-themed cooking show.
Addicted to Marriage (TLC at 10) Four women who have collectively been married 20 times and are looking for their respective happily ever afters.
Specials
Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest (Netflix) Johnny and Dukey go on a quest to find the best and most perfect meatloaf.
Michael Che: Shame the Devil (Netflix) The comedian and “Saturday Night Live” actor talks American patriotism, exes, mental health and more.
Miniseries
Discovering David Dobrik (Discovery Plus) The YouTuber surprises his closest friends with a trip around the world.
Man in the Arena: Tom Brady (ESPN Plus) A series about the star quarterback’s Super Bowl career.
Movies
Simple as Water (HBO at 9) Examining the bonds between parent and child, filmed over the course of five years in five countries.
The Wimbledon Kidnapping (Sundance Now) Muriel McKay vanished from her home and years later, friends, families, police and clairvoyants alike try to uncover what happened.
Returning
Well Done With Sebastian Maniscalco (Discovery Plus) Season 2.
The Flash (CW at 8) In the Season 8 opener, an alien threat comes to Earth and the team must save the world. Pictured from left: Grant Gustin as the Flash and Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom.
Riverdale (CW at 9) Season 6.
7 Little Johnstons (TLC at 9) Season 10.
Fixer to Fabulous (HGTV at 9) Season 3.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Ai Weiwei.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jared Leto, Vanessa Hudgens, Tom Morello featuring Grandson.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Eric Adams, Dwyane Wade.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Kirsten Dunst, Wilmer Valderrama, Kevin Garnett, Gracie Abrams.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Mindy Kaling, Yvonne Orji, Majid Jordan.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Aubrey Plaza, Peter Sarsgaard, Amor Towles, Nate Smith.
— Anying Guo