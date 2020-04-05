Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell (Pop at 8:30) A documentary featuring never-before-seen backstage footage and interviews with the stars of the sitcom.
Frontline: China Undercover (PBS at 10) Investigating the Chinese Communist Party’s mass imprisonment and surveillance of Uighurs.
Premiere
Tooning Out the News (CBS All Access) This hybrid series from the comedic minds of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and “Our Cartoon President” features animated newscasters discussing the day’s events.
Returning
Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 (Netflix) Six strangers share a house in Tokyo, looking for love while living under the same roof. Season 3.
The Last O.G. (TBS at 10:30) Tracy Morgan is back as Tray, who returns to his newly affluent Brooklyn neighborhood after 15 years in prison and is shocked to find how different the world is. Season 3.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Stephen Colbert.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kerry Washington, Russell Wilson, Ciara.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Ellen DeGeneres, Sam Fischer.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.)
A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Adam Rodriguez, Kelsey Cook.
