The Curse of Oak Island (History at 9) The team is amazed when an evolving theory accurately identifies two man-made anomalies relating to the Money Pit.

Catfish: The TV Show (MTV at 9) Eric falls for Lianna but despite living nearby, she is a no-show three times.

AD

My Big Fat Fabulous Life (TLC at 9) While isolated at home due to the spread of the coronavirus, Whitney struggles with her growing resentment toward Chase.

AD

Chopped (Food at 9) The $25,000 Comfort Food Feud continues with a battle devoted to pizza.

Don’t Be Tardy (Bravo at 10) Kroy tries to convince Kim not to call off a trip after another RV setback.

Welcome to Plathville (TLC at 10) Ethan and Olivia realize that to save their marriage and sanity, they need to move farther away from Kim and Barry.

Big Sky (ABC at 10) Cassie grows more suspicious of Legarski after a threatening conversation between the two.

The Misery Index (TBS at 10:30) A special twins-centric episode.

Specials

The Holiday Movies That Made Us (Netflix) A look at the real stories behind Christmas blockbusters, thanks to insider interviews and behind-the-scenes peeks. (Pictured: “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”)

AD

Natalie Palamides: Nate — A One Man Show (Netflix) Comedian Natalie Palamides explores humor, heartbreak, sexuality and consent with a live audience.

AD

Our Own Christmas (OWN at 9) Hosted by Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin, this special features uplifting holiday moments, surprise acts of giving and performances by Grammy-winning gospel singers.

The Witmans (ID at 9) A documentary feature that exposes the harsh realities of the juvenile criminal justice system.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D-N.Y.), Smashing Pumpkins.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Bryan Cranston, Rep.-elect Cori Bush (D-Mo.).

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) John Mulaney, Rita Wilson, Devon Gilfillian.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) John Lithgow, Gary Barlow.