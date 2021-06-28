Teen Mom 2 (MTV at 8) Jade recovers at Briana’s house, and Leah tries to balance Ali and Aleeah’s differing needs.
Deadliest Catch (Discovery at 8) Wild Bill’s crew hurries to find a hole in the Summer Bay’s hull as the seawater rushes in, and Johnathan confronts a fire on the Time Bandit.
America’s Got Talent (NBC at 8) Auditions continue as contestants compete for the chance to win $1 million.
Chopped (Food at 9) Alton Brown’s reign continues as he places a stinky item in the appetizer basket.
Catfish: The TV Show (MTV at 9) Nyhjee is in love with Cianna, to whom he has been sending money and love for the past two years.
Botched (E! at 9) The doctors have three patients who hid their surgeries from loved ones.
The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo at 9) Eboni hosts an educational night in Harlem for the ladies, and Luann bonds with her daughter over their shared sobriety.
Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform at 10) The Unit starts War College and is introduced to their Coven, and Anacostia and Scylla become unlikely partners.
Mr. Inbetween (FX at 10) People just love going on road trips.
Specials
TMZ Investigates: UFOs: The Pentagon Proof (Fox at 8) TMZ investigates, you guessed it, UFOs — specifically, the government’s response to them.
Movies
Vicious Fun (Shudder) Joel, a film critic for a horror magazine, unfortunately gets trapped in a self-help group for serial killers.
Carousel of Memories (WHUT at 9:30) A documentary exploring Glen Echo Park’s Dentzel carousel, an amusement park ride that bore witness to significant moments in local history.
The Legend of the Underground (HBO at 9) A look at Nigeria’s anti-LGBTQ law that has caused widespread violence and discrimination in the country. Pictured above: Denrele in “The Legend of the Underground.”
Returning
America’s Top Dog (A&E at 8) Season 2.
Good Bones (HGTV at 9) Season 6.
StarBeam (Netflix) Season 4.
Late Night
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Vin Diesel, Helen Mirren, Ludacris, John Cena, Tyrese Gibson, Justin Lin, Jordana Brewster, Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Steve Buscemi, Ed Sheeran.
— Anying Guo