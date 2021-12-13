FBI: Most Wanted (CBS at 9) Barnes and Jess are out holiday shopping when they get caught in the middle of a mall shooting.
Riverdale (CW at 9) Jughead investigates a series of strange happenings and uncovers a hidden truth about Riverdale.
Queens (ABC at 10) After a tragedy, the ladies reflect on how they all first met in the early 1990s.
Premieres
Grand Crew (NBC at 8) A Los Angeles-set comedy about six friends who congregate and bond at a wine bar. Two episodes premiere tonight before the show returns on Jan. 4.
Throwdown With Michael Symon (Food at 9:30) The Iron Chef takes over for Bobby Flay to travel the country taking on local chefs and specialties.
Finale
The Voice (NBC at 9) The Season 21 winner is revealed.
Specials
Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Christmas Vacation (Fox at 9) Ramsay and friends Gino D’Acampo and Fred Siriex seek out a winter wonderland to find Santa and the Christmas spirit.
Fixer to Fabulous: Holiday Surprise (HGTV at 9) In the spirit of the season, the Bella Vista Animal Shelter gets a renovation.
Russell Howard: Lubricant (Netflix) The Briton, known in his homeland for his comedic news shows, debuts a new hour-long stand-up special.
StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year (Netflix) A New Year’s special of the popular children’s animated superhero series.
Miniseries
The Murders at Starved Rock (HBO at 8) A three-part miniseries (two of which air tonight) explores the 1960 murders of three women at Starved Rock State Park in LaSalle, Ill., and the decades of mysteries that remain.
Movies
Ghosts of Christmas Past (Lifetime at 8) A woman who habitually ghosts guys on dating apps sees a fortuneteller who says that she must make amends with the men before Christmas if she wishes to find true love.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Chelsea Handler.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Matthew McConaughey, Alana Haim, Niko Moon.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Henry Cavill, Jonathan Groff.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) RuPaul, Milky Chase.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Dwyane Wade, Tessa Thompson, Andrew Michaan.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Will Forte, David Baddiel, Joe Russo.
— Hau Chu