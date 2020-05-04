Mixed-ish (ABC at 9) Rainbow struggles to define her racial identity on a form.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW at 9:30) Sara tries to understand what has happened to her.

Black-ish (ABC at 9:30) Junior feels the pressure to find love.

For Life (ABC at 10) Safiya deals with the aftermath of the prison riot.

Dark Side of the Ring (Viceland at 10) A look at Herb Abrams’s attempt to build a wrestling empire, before his cocaine addiction intervened.

Accused: Guilty or Innocent? (A&E at 10) A young man who witnesses a brutal attack intervenes and throws a punch, and his punishment is questioned.

7 Little Johnstons (TLC at 10) Trent and Amber start a road trip in San Diego.

The Last O.G. (TBS at 10:30) Amira and Shahzad get to know more about their family.

Movie

Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind (HBO at 9) Interviews and other personal mementos offer insight into the actress’s life and career.

Special

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix) A comedy special from the Beacon Theatre in New York City.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Hank Azaria.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Ryan Reynolds, Karlie Kloss, Ezra Koenig.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Jerry Seinfeld.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Alain de Botton, Barry Manilow.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Nathan Lane, Lauren Lapkus.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Larry Wilmore, Quinta Brunson.