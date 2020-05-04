(All times Eastern.)

The Flash (CW at 8) Iris tries to escape the Mirrorverse.

The Conners (ABC at 8) Darlene and Ben go apartment hunting.

Teen Mom OG (MTV at 8) Amber’s new boyfriend from Belgium comes to visit.

Bless This Mess (ABC at 8:30) Mike and Beau still disagree about their egg businesses.

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo at 9) Scheana enlists Brett to a shoot a sexy video.

Mixed-ish (ABC at 9) Rainbow struggles to define her racial identity on a form.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW at 9:30) Sara tries to understand what has happened to her.

Black-ish (ABC at 9:30) Junior feels the pressure to find love.

For Life (ABC at 10) Safiya deals with the aftermath of the prison riot.

Dark Side of the Ring (Viceland at 10) A look at Herb Abrams’s attempt to build a wrestling empire, before his cocaine addiction intervened.

Accused: Guilty or Innocent? (A&E at 10) A young man who witnesses a brutal attack intervenes and throws a punch, and his punishment is questioned.

7 Little Johnstons (TLC at 10) Trent and Amber start a road trip in San Diego.

The Last O.G. (TBS at 10:30) Amira and Shahzad get to know more about their family.

Movie

Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind (HBO at 9) Interviews and other personal mementos offer insight into the actress’s life and career.

Special

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix) A comedy special from the Beacon Theatre in New York City.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Hank Azaria.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Ryan Reynolds, Karlie Kloss, Ezra Koenig.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Jerry Seinfeld.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Alain de Botton, Barry Manilow.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Nathan Lane, Lauren Lapkus.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Larry Wilmore, Quinta Brunson.

— Nina Zafar