FBI (CBS at 9) The FBI team investigates a drug deal gone bad after the body of a college student is found.
Vanderpump Rules (Bravo at 9) Katie hosts a girls’ night and doesn’t include Kristen.
Frontline: Plastic Wars (WETA and WMPT at 10) Investigation into the plastic industry and whether it used recycling to sell more plastic.
Premieres
NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic (NBC at 10) Will air weekly in this time slot (on both NBC and MSNBC) for the foreseeable future.
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch (History at 10) A team of scientists and experts conduct a daring search of an infamous paranormal site in Utah.
Movies
Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert (YouTube) Featuring rare footage, interviews, and performances in honor of the festival’s 20th anniversary.
Returning
Little People, Big World (TLC at 9) Season 20.
If Loving You Is Wrong (OWN at 10) Season 5.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Sophie Turner.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Demi Lovato, Jonathan Van Ness.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 12:05) Samuel L. Jackson, Jeff Tweedy.
A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Natalya Neidhart, Paige and Alexa Bliss.
