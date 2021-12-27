Great Escapes With Morgan Freeman (History at 10) A chronicle of the many attempted prison escapes of James Earl Ray, who assassinated Martin Luther King Jr.
Premieres
Raid the Fridge (Food at 10) Chefs select mystery fridges based on the exteriors to raid the contents within and cook up dishes.
Word Party Presents: Math! (Netflix) An animated children’s series created by the Jim Henson Co. teaches numbers, shapes and patterns.
Finale
Siwas Dance Pop Revolution (E! at 9) The final iteration of XOMG POP! is assembled to open for JoJo Siwa.
Specials
2021 and Done With Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart (Peacock) The rapper and comedian team up, following an Olympic highlights show, with a retrospective on the year.
Popstar’s Best of 2021 (CW at 8) A rundown of the highlights and trends of 2021 hosted by Elizabeth Stanton (“World’s Funniest Animals”).
Movies
The Super Bob Einstein Movie (HBO at 9) A look at the life of Bob Einstein, who made his mark on comedy with “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour” and as his stuntman alter ego Super Dave Osborne.
Soccer Mom Madam (Lifetime Movie at 8) A single mom undergoing a bitter breakup decides to run a high-end escort service before eventually paying the price.
Returning
Chopped (Food at 9) Four chefs compete to concoct variations of pasta in the 51st season of the prolific cooking competition show.
Man v. Food (Cooking at 9) Host Casey Webb returns to take on gluttonous eating challenges starting with a tour of the Delaware beaches.
Murder in the Heartland (ID at 9) A saddle maker in Emmett, Idaho, is beaten to death, and the small cowboy town bands together to solve the mystery.
— Hau Chu