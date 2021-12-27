(All times Eastern.)

Bering Sea Gold (Discovery at 8) Shawn and Vernon duke it out for one last haul to be the season’s top earner.

Fixer to Fabulous (HGTV at 9) A repeat customer of Dave and Jenny’s finally looks to settle down in her forever home.

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo at 9) Katie and Ariana get into business with each other. Lala throws a party.

Great Escapes With Morgan Freeman (History at 10) A chronicle of the many attempted prison escapes of James Earl Ray, who assassinated Martin Luther King Jr.

Premieres

Raid the Fridge (Food at 10) Chefs select mystery fridges based on the exteriors to raid the contents within and cook up dishes.

Word Party Presents: Math! (Netflix) An animated children’s series created by the Jim Henson Co. teaches numbers, shapes and patterns.

Finale

Siwas Dance Pop Revolution (E! at 9) The final iteration of XOMG POP! is assembled to open for JoJo Siwa.

Specials

2021 and Done With Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart (Peacock) The rapper and comedian team up, following an Olympic highlights show, with a retrospective on the year.

Popstar’s Best of 2021 (CW at 8) A rundown of the highlights and trends of 2021 hosted by Elizabeth Stanton (“World’s Funniest Animals”).

Movies

The Super Bob Einstein Movie (HBO at 9) A look at the life of Bob Einstein, who made his mark on comedy with “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour” and as his stuntman alter ego Super Dave Osborne.

Soccer Mom Madam (Lifetime Movie at 8) A single mom undergoing a bitter breakup decides to run a high-end escort service before eventually paying the price.

Returning

Chopped (Food at 9) Four chefs compete to concoct variations of pasta in the 51st season of the prolific cooking competition show.

Man v. Food (Cooking  at 9) Host Casey Webb returns to take on gluttonous eating challenges starting with a tour of the Delaware beaches.

Murder in the Heartland (ID at 9) A saddle maker in Emmett, Idaho, is beaten to death, and the small cowboy town bands together to solve the mystery.

— Hau Chu