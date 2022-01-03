Abbott Elementary (ABC at 9) A flickering lightbulb in the school leads Janine down a path to try to solve every problem.
FBI: International (CBS at 9) A Bulgarian concert hall of student performers and their families are held hostage for millions in cryptocurrency.
Vanderpump Rules (Bravo at 9) Schwartz and Sandoval flaunt their work-in-progress bar with a party.
FBI: Most Wanted (CBS at 10) The team looks to track a serial attacker who uses napalm-style bombs as his weapon of choice.
New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) Max and Sharpe acclimate to their new life in London.
Queens (ABC at 10) Valeria’s impulsive decision leaves the other women reeling.
Premieres
Judge Steve Harvey (ABC at 8) The goofy media personality brings his sensibility to the television courtroom and adjudicates small monetary claims.
Murder Under the Friday Night Lights (ID at 10) A new true-crime series looks at murders that rocked local communities and their high school football teams.
Specials
Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip (Fox at 8) Gordon and pals set their sights on an elaborate Greek vacation.
Movie
Eggs Over Easy: Black Women & Fertility (OWN at 9) A documentary chronicling the taboo subject of fertility includes a story from singer/actress Andra Day.
Returning
Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates (PBS at 8) The show about ancestry returns with two new episodes featuring guests Rebecca Hall, Lee Daniels, David Chang and Raúl Esparza.
This Is Us (NBC at 9) The acclaimed drama returns for its sixth — and final — season; Kate, Kevin and Randall celebrate their 41st birthday.
Black-ish (ABC at 9:30) Bow coaxes Dre to make some friends at a fundraising event where the special guest happens to be Michelle Obama.
Beyond Oak Island (History at 10:03) Rick, Marty and Matty join Gary in Florida to scavenge the shipwreck of a fabled 1715 Spanish treasure fleet.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Milo Ventimiglia, Sabrina Carpenter, Yola.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Tracee Ellis Ross.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Lily Collins, William Jackson Harper, St. Vincent.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Paul Giamatti, Stacey Abrams, Jamie Demetriou, Gustavo Di Dalva.
— Hau Chu