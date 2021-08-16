Deadliest Catch (Discovery at 8) Captains must meet an expanded quota; a breakdown on the Wizard causes Monte to be in debt to the Time Bandit; Josh and Casey exceed their own quota in regards to injuries on deck.
Catfish: The TV Show (MTV at 8) Kailan hopes to take her 12-year on-again, off-again relationship with Jordan to the next level, but Nev and Kamie discover that Jordan may not be a man at all.
America’s Got Talent (NBC at 8) Twelve acts perform live in Hollywood.
LEGO Masters (Fox at 8) The last six duos build puppets in under 10 hours, and teams work together to bring those puppets to life in a show.
Good Bones (HGTV at 8) A couple who runs a nonprofit get some help from Mina and Karen to make over a dilapidated property.
The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo at 9) Eboni’s Black Shabbat dinner paves the way for more conversation; Ramona is concerned about Sonja’s habits; Eboni deals with unexpected developments as she learns more about her family.
Chopped (Food at 9) Four cooks gear up to claim the last spot in the tournament’s finale.
Superman & Lois (CW at 9) Superman’s worst nightmare comes true; Lois confronts Leslie Larr; Lana, Kyle and Sarah stay to help General Lane.
True Life Crime (MTV at 9) Investigators find a headless and handless body of a young man in the woods of Michigan.
Fantasy Island (Fox at 9) Two adventurers in a marriage that has grown stale want to have the ultimate adventure together.
Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform at 10) Tally and Abigail pressure those in power for changes as distrust in Alder deepens; Raelle better understands the Mycelium and its purpose for her.
The Profit (CNBC at 10) A Santa Monica staple serves up creative slices, leaving Marcus’s head spinning; Marcus needs the owner to fall back in love with his business to save it.
Miracle Workers (TBS at 10:30) A wagon train stops at Independence Rock to celebrate the Fourth of July; Ezekiel and Prudence enjoy the holiday while Benny tries to be the No. 1 outlaw again.
Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys (HBO at 10) An inside look at the Dallas Cowboys’ NFL training camp.
Premieres
Time (BritBox) A depiction of prison life through the story of Mark Cobden, played by Sean Bean, pictured above, an ordinary husband and father responsible for the death of an innocent man.
Returning
Go! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix) Season 5.
My Big Fat Fabulous Life (TLC at 9) Season 9.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Michael Shannon, Paris Hilton, Courtney Barnett.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Amanda Peet, Roger Bennett.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Minnie Driver, Jacob Elordi, Ashe, guest host Julie Bowen.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Jennifer Hudson, Lior Raz, Jeff Bowders.
— Anying Guo