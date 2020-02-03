Chopped (Food at 9) Part 3 of the $50,000 Champs Challenge.

Schitt’s Creek (Pop at 9) David takes care of Patrick after his wisdom teeth are removed.

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant (MTV at 9) Ashley and Bar’s mothers try to make peace with each other.

Ink Master (Paramount at 10) The turf war is unexpectedly re-ignited again.

Special

State of the Union Address (Various networks at 9) President Trump speaks before a joint session of Congress.

Premiere

Unsellable Houses (HGTV at 9) Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis must sell 10 homes in the Seattle area that have been deemed unsellable by marketplace standards.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) JB Smoove.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Margaret Hoover.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Margot Robbie, Jeff Probst, Mura Masa & Slowthai.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Live show following the State of the Union Address.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Al Franken, Paul Reubens, Big Thief.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Andy Samberg, Ilan Rubin.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) D’Arcy Carden, Ali Kolbert.