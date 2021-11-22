The Bachelorette (ABC at 8) The men must be on their best behavior to impress Michelle’s fifth-grade students; Michelle continues to make difficult decisions as she decides which men and their families she will meet.
The Flash (CW at 8) Despero warns the Flash that tragedies will lead to Armageddon; Barry is determined to prove his innocence, but a revelation makes him get help from Black Lightning.
Riverdale (CW at 9) La Llorona, a vengeful spirit, comes to Riverdale to scare the town; Betty and Toni are in the specter’s path and need Cheryl’s help to protect Riverdale’s children.
Tyler Perry’s The Oval (BET at 9) Sharon has no choice but to protect herself; Hunter needs to find out who attempted to take his life.
The Curse of Oak Island (History at 9) The team focuses on the Money Pit when faced with threats of a shutdown, and finds more gold with potential Spanish origin.
La Brea (NBC at 9) Josh and Izzy are in danger after a surprising revelation; Eve and other survivors try to find a young boy who could save them all; Gavin and Izzy get help from a stranger to reunite their family.
Beat Bobby Flay (Food at 9) Damaris Phillips teams up with Duff Goldman to pull off a sweet victory; pastry chefs Holden Jagger and Tova du Plessis must face off for a chance to out-bake Bobby.
Queens (ABC at 10) The ladies prepare for their first music video in more than 20 years; Brianna struggles with a work-life balance; Lil Muffin works to establish her career again; Jill manages her public image.
New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) Max and Sharpe leave for London, but a dangerous superbug hits the hospital and brings them back; Leyla confronts Bloom about a secret; Iggy helps grieving parents cope with the loss of their son.
Great Escapes With Morgan Freeman (History at 10) A look at El Chapo, the notorious drug cartel.
Chucky (Syfy at 10) The kids try to figure out Chucky’s endgame before it’s too late.
The Last O.G. (TBS at 10:30) Tray’s cooking class is disrupted by a young man telling his pregnant girlfriend they have to run from the police.
Premieres
The Fastest (Netflix) Drivers must prove their worth in this racing competition.
Black and Missing (HBO at 8) Following sisters-in-law and Black and Missing Foundation founders Derrica and Natalie Wilson, who are bringing awareness to cases of Black people who have gone missing.
Klutch Academy (BET at 11) A look into the ins and outs of the sports agency that Rich Paul leads.
Specials
Jonas Brothers Family Roast (Netflix) The band of brothers gets a old-fashioned roast.
Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast (Netflix) Waffles and Mochi find out the holidays are more than about food and decide to make memories with the people they love.
Holiday Crafters Gone Wild (OWN at 9) A crafting competition with a holiday twist.
Frontline: Shots Fired (PBS at 10) Police shootings in Utah have reached record highs, sparking a debate over police accountability in this country.
Miniseries
Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings (Netflix) A kidnapping case leads documentarian Roberto Hernández to find out the truth of Mexico’s justice system.
Returning
Holly Hobbie (Hulu) Season 3.
Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Netflix) Part 2 of the series.
Top Gear (BBC America; AMC Plus at 10) Hosts Paddy McGuinness, Chris Harris and Freddie Flinoff, pictured above, are back for season 31, from battling drivers to visiting Iceland.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Hailee Steinfeld, Liza Koshy, Avril Lavigne.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Jon Bernthal, Michelle Young, Parker McCollum.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Nicholas Hoult, Aisling Bea, BTS.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rachel Dratch, Mastodon, Jon Epcar.
