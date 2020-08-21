Deadliest Catch (Discovery at 8) A rare weather event churns up rogue waves as supermoon tides collide with a cyclonic snowstorm.

Siesta Key Reunion (MTV at 9) The cast reunites to break down the drama from this season.

What Would You Do? (ABC at 9) Anchor John Quiñones reveals how people behave when they think no one is watching by using hidden cameras to record real reactions to thought-provoking scenarios created by actors.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (Bravo at 9) Josh Altman throws an epic launch event for a modern home with a $48 million price tag and a social media twist.

Good Bones (HGTV at 9) Mina and Karen are back in the Bates-Hendricks neighborhood for a unique home renovation.

Hard Knocks (HBO at 10) Executives, players and coaches of the AFC West Los Angeles Chargers and the NFC West Los Angeles Rams prepare for the upcoming NFL season.

Backyard Envy (Bravo at 10) The Manscapers work with Jay and Vic, who were fired by their previous landscapers. Mel waits for results on her biopsy.

Emily’s Wonder Lab (Netflix) Emily Caladrelli shares science experiments to help make STEAM fun with activities, demonstrations and at-home experiments that’ll make you think.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Trey Gowdy, Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Lauren Lapkus, the Avett Brothers, guest host David Spade.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, James Bay.