America’s Got Talent (NBC at 8) Eleven performers compete for America’s vote and a $1 million prize as judging is turned over to the viewing audience.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (Bravo at 9) In the season finale, Altman and Tracy co-list a historic Hollywood estate once owned by John Barrymore.

Good Bones (HGTV at 9) Mina and Karen return to the Old Southside neighborhood to renovate a crusty cottage that’s been empty for years.

Hard Knocks (HBO at 10) Executives, players and coaches of the AFC West Los Angeles Chargers and the NFC West Los Angeles Rams prepare for the upcoming NFL season.

Backyard Envy (HGTV at 10:15) After successfully completing their first $1 million job, the Manscapers find themselves pulled in different directions.

Premieres

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices (Netflix) Celebrities read children’s books by Black authors.

Transplant (NBC at 10) Bashir Hamed, a Syrian doctor with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine, flees his war-torn homeland, and he and his younger sister Amira become refugees struggling to forge a new life in Canada. He must redo his medical training from the ground up and land a residency position.

Specials

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions (Netflix) The comic delivers routines in English and Spanish.

Miniseries

16 and Recovering (MTV at 9) The four-part documentary series follows the triumphs and tragedies of students working toward graduation while living with substance abuse and mental health issues at a recovery high school in Boston.

Returning

Teen Mom 2 (MTV at 8) Season 10.

Ghosted: Love Gone Missing (MTV at 9) Season 2.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) J.B. Smoove.