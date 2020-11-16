Teen Mom 2 (MTV at 8) The threat of coronavirus intensifies as Chelsea travels to Los Angeles for work.

Next (Fox at 9) Shea and LeBlanc steal an important hard drive and enlist Ben, Gina and C.M. to help decrypt it.

This Is Us (NBC at 9) Jack and Rebecca struggle to sleep train their babies.

16 and Pregnant (MTV at 9) Auston moves in with his pregnant girlfriend Kali, but there was never an official arrangement and Kali’s parents feel they’ve been forced to take him in.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life (TLC at 9) Buddy wants to apologize to Whitney, but he scares her with his intensity.

Chopped (Food at 9) In a burger-themed battle, the chefs get a deep-fried surprise and a sloppy classic in round one.

Don’t Be Tardy … (Bravo at 10) The Biermanns are off to Texas where Ariana and Brielle hope to find a dude at the dude ranch, only to find that there are no dudes.

Welcome to Plathville (TLC at 10) Lydia reveals she has a secret crush, and Moriah goes on her first date ever.

Transplant (NBC at 10) Bash provides medical care to a friend who is reluctant about treatment.

Tosh.0 (Comedy Central at 10) Daniel Tosh lampoons viral videos, blogs, websites and technologies.

The Misery Index (TBS at 10:30) An influencer face-sucking an octopus.

Premieres

We Are the Champions (Netflix) Explore unique competitions, from the quirky to the bizarre, and meet their passionate communities in this docuseries narrated by Rainn Wilson. Pictured: A cheese-rolling competition takes place in an English village each May.

Big Sky (ABC at 10) Private detectives Cassie and Cody search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana.

Beyond Oak Island (History at 10) A look at treasure quests across the globe, revealing new details and clues from past searches.

Specials

Kevin Hart: Zero F---s Given (Netflix) Kevin Hart’s latest comedy special was filmed in September from his Los Angeles home.

Returning

NCIS (CBS at 8) Season 18.

FBI (CBS at 9) Season 3.

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS at 10) Season 2.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Tracee Ellis Ross.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Whoopi Goldberg, Emma Corrin, Dierks Bentley.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Lewis Hamilton, Andrea Bocelli.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) People’s Sexiest Man Alive, Alison Brie, G-Eazy featuring Blackbear.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Melissa McCarthy, Bobby Cannavale, FITZ.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Hugh Laurie, Rachel Bloom, LP, Valerie Franco.