Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (Bravo at 9) Flagg tries to find the perfect family house for a very particular buyer.
World of Dance (NBC at 10) Guest judge tWitch decides which acts battle in Redemption to earn a spot in the semifinals.
Dirty John (USA at 10) Betty faces Dan in divorce court and it sends her past a point of no return.
Movies
Dark Girls 2 (OWN at 10) Filmmaker D. Channsin Berry examines stories of beauty, pain, heartache and triumphs for women of color.
Homemade (Netflix) Acclaimed filmmakers from around the world channel their creativity during COVID-19 isolation with a collection of short films.
Specials
George Lopez: We’ll Do It for Half (Netflix) Comedian George Lopez tackles the future and the past of Latinx culture in America.
If Loving You Is Wrong: Oh So Right (OWN at 8) Cast members will relive the biggest jaw-dropping moments from the hit series and share behind-the-scenes stories.
OWN Spotlight: Oprah and 100 Black Fathers (OWN at 10) Oprah interviews 100 Black fathers about racial injustice and its impact on themselves and their children.
Returning
Counting On (TLC at 9) Season 11.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
— Nina Zafar