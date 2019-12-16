Midseason Finales

The Resident (Fox at 8) On Devon’s last day as an intern, he and Conrad are faced with a moral dilemma over a suicidal patient who is in need of a liver transplant.

FBI (CBS at 9) Kristen begins to doubt her ability as an agent after a training exercise leaves her shaken.

Season Finale

The Voice (NBC at 8) Artists’ performances are revisited and the winner is announced.

Specials

Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America! (Netflix) Ronny Chieng (”The Daily Show,” “Crazy Rich Asians”) takes center stage in this stand-up special and riffs on modern American life and more.

Dogs of the Year (CW at 8) Counting down the Top 10 dog stories of 2019, celebrating the dogs who go above and beyond.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) “Weird Al” Yankovic, Stuart Goldsmith.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) John Lithgow, Liam Payne.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jamie Foxx.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Adam Sandler, Kevin Garnett, Karen Gillan.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Jenny Slate, Kristen Schaal, Rick Schwartz, guest host Ken Jeong.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Robert De Niro, Guy Pearce, Joe Pera.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Leslie Odom Jr.

— Nina Zafar

