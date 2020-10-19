16 and Pregnant (MTV at 9) Maddie and her mom, Crystal, were best friends until Maddie met her boyfriend, Korey.

Little People, Big World (TLC at 9) Matt’s frustration grows as Amy continues to delay her move out of the farmhouse, but when the coronavirus hits, everything comes to a stop.

Transplant (NBC at 10) Bash wants to make things right with Amira after their lives are turned upside down again.

Tosh.0 (Comedy Central at 10) Daniel Tosh lampoons viral videos, blogs, websites and technologies.

Sweet Home Sextuplets (TLC at 10) Courtney’s parents can’t provide help during the day, and construction stops on the remodel as the pandemic hits.

Chopped (Food at 10) The chefs get variations of fries and thighs in every basket.

The Misery Index (TBS at 10:30) The Tenderloins go full Italian as two contestants duke it out for $30,000.

Kal Penn Approves This Message (Freeform at 10:30) Penn spends time discussing environmental policies with young Americans from across the political spectrum to see how age may be a greater dividing factor than political affiliation.

Specials

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Resurrection (Shudder) A Halloween-themed spinoff special of the horror-drag competition “Dragula.” Competitors from the first three seasons return to compete for a spot in Season 4 and a $20,000 cash prize.

Whose Vote Counts (PBS at 10) “Frontline” presents an investigation of voter registration laws that can ultimately determine any election’s outcome and explores how the pandemic is being used to sway turnout.

Returning

Dead Silent (ID at 10) Season 4.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Natalie Portman, Billy Porter, Lous and the Yakuza.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Dolly Parton, Ty Dolla $ign.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Michael Keaton, Blackpink.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Adam Sandler, Jason Alexander, Todd Sucherman.