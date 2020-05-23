Accused: Guilty or Innocent (A&E at 10) A family is divided after the murder of a beloved grandmother.
7 Little Johnstons (TLC at 10) Alex and Emma dress up as historical characters for a social studies project.
Specials
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix) Hannah Gadsby returns for her second special and digs deep into the complexities of popularity and identity.
Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery (ID at 9) Revisiting the case surrounding Murphy’s death through intimate interviews, access to forensic details and alternative explanations about the cause of death.
Premieres
The Genetic Detective (ABC at 10) Investigative genetic genealogist CeCe Moore uses her research skills to transform crime solving.
Returning
America’s Got Talent (NBC at 8) Season 15.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) “Tonight Show” staff favorites, including Jennifer Lopez, Michelle Obama, Brad Pitt.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Lisa Kudrow, Jacob Collier with Ty Dolla $ign & Mahalia.
— Nina Zafar