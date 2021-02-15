Prodigal Son (Fox at 9) The team investigates the murder of an architect who was tasked with renovating a supposedly haunted hotel.

Black-ish (ABC at 9) Diane asks Jack to help her with her senior prank, and he is happy to be included.

Mixed-ish (ABC at 9:30) Bow takes an interest in going to church with her friends, much to her parents’ dismay; Santi and Jonah try to prepare for hell.

Big Sky (ABC at 10) Merilee makes a life-changing decision that puts both her and Rick’s fates into her hands.

Premieres

Beach Cabana Royale (Discovery Plus) Designers Karla Graves, Wendell Holland and Delia Kenza have one day to completely transform cabanas for three families who need their help.

Where Murder Lies (Discovery Plus) This true-crime series gradually exposes murder investigations one truth after another, revealing the sinister underbelly of seemingly placid communities.

Young Rock (NBC at 8) Dwayne Johnson stars in a sitcom based on his own life story, from his childhood to his time playing football at the University of Miami and then being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family.

Kenan (NBC at 8:30) This single-camera comedy follows a widowed dad, Kenan (Kenan Thompson), who’s juggling a high-profile job as the host of an Atlanta morning show and raising his two girls.

Specials

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Interactive Movie (Netflix) When wild animals escape from a sanctuary, Bear Grylls and the viewer must pursue them and secure their protective habitat in this interactive special.

Each and Every Day (MTV at 9) Nine young people from diverse backgrounds who have had suicidal thoughts or attempted suicide share their experiences getting help.

Miniseries

The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song (PBS at 9) Retrace the 400-year-old-story of the Black church in America with Henry Louis Gates Jr., exploring its role as the site of African American organizing, resilience, freedom and solidarity.

Returning

Queen Sugar (OWN at 8) Season 5.

Temptation Island (USA at 10) Season 3.

Tyler Perry’s The Oval (BET at 10:30) Season 2.

Late Night

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Bette Midler, Eiza González, Florida Georgia Line.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Machel Montano.