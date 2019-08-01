A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO at 11) Issa Rae brings a new comedy serieswith many special guest stars. Pictured: Holly Walker, Robin Thede, Quinta Brunson, Daniele Gaither.

(All times Eastern.)

Killjoys (Syfy at 10) After the trio finally catches a break, they begin to worry whether a traitor is among them.

Season Finale

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC at 8) With the team’s many sacrifices on the line, they must race across time to save everything they hold dear.

Premiere

Racing Wives (CMT at 10) This new reality series follows celebrities in the stock car racing world.

Returning

Dear White People (Netflix streaming) College kids deal with racial tensions in an Ivy Leauge school. Season 3.

Derry Girls (Netflix streaming) Erin and her friends are back and attempting to fix Catholic/Protestant relations in Troubles-era Northern Ireland by spending time with Protestants. Season 2.

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (CMT at 9) The reality series returns with another group of hopefuls trying out to make the Dallas Cowboys cheerleading team. Season 14.

Movie

Otherhood (Netflix streaming) An all-star cast, including Patricia Arquette, Felicity Huffman and Angela Bassett, tackle what motherhood means when your children grow up.

Specials

Isle of Jaws: Blood Brothers (Discovery at 8) Scientists research if two related sharks would enjoy companionship, or if they’re destined to be solitary animals.

I Was Prey: Shark Week (Discovery at 10) The stories of shark-attack survivors Leeanne Ericson and Braxton Rocha.