American Experience: Chasing the Moon (WETA and WMPT at 9) A look at the years-long push to get a man on the moon. Pictured: Ed White, the first American to walk in space, on the Gemini 4 mission. (June 1965 photo/National Aeronautics and Space Administration)

(All times Eastern.)

American Ninja Warrior (NBC at 8) The course moves to Cincinnati and hosts new ninja hopefuls such as former 98 Degrees bandmember Drew Lachey.

The Bachelorette (ABC at 8) Hannah continues her quest for love by bringing the final four contestants to their respective hometowns for dates.

Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 9) After chef Mila is fired, the crew is down staff, adding stress to an already difficult charter.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox at 9) Dancers continue tryouts in Los Angeles.

Teen Mom (MTV at 9) The moms take a much-needed vacation.

Divorce (HBO at 10) Frances and Robert get away while Robert reflects on the next steps in his relationship.

Specials

Explorer: Journey to Europa (Nat Geo at 8) This documentary shows how the search for life beyond Earth has led to Europa, an icy moon circling Jupiter.

The Armstrong Tapes (Nat Geo at 9) A documentary about astronaut Neil Armstrong, with interviews from his family, friends and contemporaneous audiotapes from Armstrong himself.

Chuck Norris’ Epic Guide to Military Vehicles (History at 9) An exhibition of vehicles often not seen by civilian eyes.

Challenger Disaster: The Final Mission (Nat Geo at 10) With never-before-seen footage, “The Final Mission” presents why the Challenger explosion still looms large in the American psyche.

The Lost Corvette (History at 10) A deep dive into why Chevrolet scrapped its 30th-anniversary Corvette.

Returning

Fast N’ Loud (Discovery at 9) Season 15.

Scream (VH1 at 9) Season 3.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Kevin Bacon.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) In the Foxhole: Vol. 2.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Tracy Morgan, Patrick Mahomes II, Gwen Stefani and Megan Thee Stallion.