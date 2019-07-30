(All times eastern.)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu Streaming) The Marthas consider June’s plan to get children out of Gilead.
Grown-ish (Freeform at 8) Aaron hosts a fundraiser while Zoey is excited to introduce Luca to the event’s special guest.
MasterChef (Fox at 8) The contestants are tasked with replicating a cake in under 75 minutes.
Suits (USA at 9) High-powered Manhattan corporate lawyer Harvey Specter takes a case in order to send Faye a message. Louis comes upon a new opportunity.
Married at First Sight (Lifetime at 8:30) After spending time with their friends and families, the couples engage in intimacy exercises to deepen their connections to each other.
Younger (TV Land at 10) Diana and Enzo attend a christening where they run into his ex.
Wahlburgers (A&E at 10) The Wahlberg family prepares for the opening of their restaurant in their hometown of Dorchester, Massachusetts.
Democratic Presidential Debate (CNN at 8) Ten Democratic presidential hopefuls meet in Detroit for a second night of debates.
Sherman’s Showcase (IFC at 10) Variety show parody from Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle that satirizes a fictional variety series with celebrity guests Tiffany Haddish, John Legend and others.
Unmasking Jihadi John: Anatomy of a Terrorist (HBO at 8) HBO’s documentary explores questions about the radicalization journey of the Kuwait-born British ISIS terrorist known as Jihadi John.
Capsized: Blood in the Water (Discovery at 9) Josh Duhamel stars as a captain sailing with four others on a yacht that is caught in a storm and capsizes. The group must fend for their lives on a life boat in shark-infested waters. Based on true events from 1982.
Extinct or Alive: The Lost Shark (Discovery at 8) Forrest Galante heads to the Maldives to search for a shark that is presumed to be extinct. Several unidentified sharks in the area have led many to believe that the shark is not extinct after all.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Cornell Belcher.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Dwayne Johnson, Issa Rae, Eddy Grant.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Rahm Emanuel, Michael Ian Black.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Steve Martorano, BJ the Chicago Kid.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Patricia Arquette, Michael Peña, Freya Ridings.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Chris Hayes, Charlamagne tha God, Jeff Quay.
