Four Weddings and a Funeral (Hulu streaming) Mindy Kaling and Matt Warburton bring viewers this 10-episode adaptation of the classic 1994 romantic comedy. Pictured: Nathalie Emmanuel. (Jay Maidment/Hulu)

(All times eastern.)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu Streaming) The Marthas consider June’s plan to get children out of Gilead.

Grown-ish (Freeform at 8) Aaron hosts a fundraiser while Zoey is excited to introduce Luca to the event’s special guest.

MasterChef (Fox at 8) The contestants are tasked with replicating a cake in under 75 minutes.

Suits (USA at 9) High-powered Manhattan corporate lawyer Harvey Specter takes a case in order to send Faye a message. Louis comes upon a new opportunity.

Married at First Sight (Lifetime at 8:30) After spending time with their friends and families, the couples engage in intimacy exercises to deepen their connections to each other.

Younger (TV Land at 10) Diana and Enzo attend a christening where they run into his ex.

Wahlburgers (A&E at 10) The Wahlberg family prepares for the opening of their restaurant in their hometown of Dorchester, Massachusetts.

Debate

Democratic Presidential Debate (CNN at 8) Ten Democratic presidential hopefuls meet in Detroit for a second night of debates.

Premiere

Sherman’s Showcase (IFC at 10) Variety show parody from Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle that satirizes a fictional variety series with celebrity guests Tiffany Haddish, John Legend and others.

Movie

Unmasking Jihadi John: Anatomy of a Terrorist (HBO at 8) HBO’s documentary explores questions about the radicalization journey of the Kuwait-born British ISIS terrorist known as Jihadi John.

Capsized: Blood in the Water (Discovery at 9) Josh Duhamel stars as a captain sailing with four others on a yacht that is caught in a storm and capsizes. The group must fend for their lives on a life boat in shark-infested waters. Based on true events from 1982.

Special

Extinct or Alive: The Lost Shark (Discovery at 8) Forrest Galante heads to the Maldives to search for a shark that is presumed to be extinct. Several unidentified sharks in the area have led many to believe that the shark is not extinct after all.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Cornell Belcher.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Dwayne Johnson, Issa Rae, Eddy Grant.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Rahm Emanuel, Michael Ian Black.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Steve Martorano, BJ the Chicago Kid.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Patricia Arquette, Michael Peña, Freya Ridings.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Chris Hayes, Charlamagne tha God, Jeff Quay.